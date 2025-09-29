Bath + Racquet Residences & Club Redefines Sarasota Living With Luxury Condominiums and World-Class Amenities

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Bath + Racquet Residences & Club , is setting a new standard for luxury living in Sarasota, combining elegant residences with a world-class collection of amenities including outdoor tennis courts and indoor, air-conditioned pickleball and padel courts, spa, fully equipped gym, resort-style pool, clubhouse, restaurant, dog park and children's playground, all designed for wellness, leisure, and community.

Bath & Racquet Residences & Club



Designed to embody the elegance of Sarasota's coastal spirit, Bath + Racquet Residences & Club offers residents an unparalleled blend of modern design and timeless amenities. Every detail of the community has been thoughtfully curated to encourage connection, leisure, and well-being. Move-ins are projected to begin in Fall 2026. Membership details to follow.

Luxury living reimagined - 256 residences across 20+ versatile floor plans, including seven iconic three-story penthouses, designed with expansive layouts and refined finishes.

Racquet sports elevated - An expansive amount of outdoor tennis courts and indoor, air-conditioned pickleball/padel courts with different turf.

Wellness without limits - 44,000+ square feet of fitness and wellness spaces, including a spa sanctuary, fully equipped gym, and resort-style club pool.

Private dining and social escapes - An exclusive restaurant and bar designed to become the heart of the community. Think true clubhouse vibes in a modern setting.

Family-friendly luxury - Resort-style and private residential pools, a dedicated dog park, children's playground, and scenic walking trails.

Nature preserved - 13 majestic Grand Oak trees remain integrated into the landscape, blending Sarasota's natural beauty with contemporary living.

Unmatched location - Just minutes from the cultural energy of downtown Sarasota and the pristine beaches of Siesta Key.

With strong sales momentum and the majority of residences already spoken for, Bath + Racquet Residences & Club is quickly becoming Sarasota's most anticipated new address. Pre-construction pricing, starting from $499,000, is still available for a limited time, offering early buyers the opportunity to be part of this exclusive lifestyle.

The project officially broke ground in April 2025, and all residences, ranging from one to three bedrooms, including seven three-story penthouses, are being built with reinforced concrete structures, hurricane impact-rated windows, and are elevated 25 feet above sea level - providing exceptional security and peace of mind for Florida homeowners.

For inquiries, please contact us at 1-800-401-5954, email info@bathracquet.com , or visit BathRacquet.com .

About Bath + Racquet Residences & Club

Bath + Racquet Residences & Club is a luxury residential community nestled around a private members club in Sarasota, FL, offering an exceptional blend of resort-style living and world-class sports amenities. The development features 256 luxury condominiums with hurricane-proof construction, over 20 unique floor plans, and exclusive penthouse residences. Club Members enjoy access to tennis courts, pickleball courts, a resort-style pool, a full-service restaurant and bar, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and wellness facilities. With tennis legend Tommy Haas serving as Global Ambassador and Club Curator, Bath + Racquet is set to become Sarasota's premier destination for active, sophisticated living. For more information, visit BathRacquet.com .

SOURCE: Bath + Racquet Residences & Club

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/bath-racquet-residences-and-club-redefines-sarasota-living-with-luxury-condominiums-and-1078694