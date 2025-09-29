Menhaden Fisheries Coalition: Maryland ASMFC Delegates Once Again Claim "No Menhaden" - But Baltimore Fish Kills Show Otherwise

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / For the second year in a row, Maryland's top delegates to the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) claimed menhaden were absent from Maryland's upper Chesapeake Bay, blaming Virginia's commercial fishermen for intercepting the fish. Yet within weeks of their irresponsible statements, tens of thousands of menhaden turned up dead in a series of massive fish kills in Baltimore Harbor, directly contradicting their testimony.

At the August 7, 2025 ASMFC Atlantic Menhaden Management Board meeting, Maryland Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Director Lynn Fegley and veteran waterman Russell Dize painted a bleak picture. About menhaden, Fegley told fellow commissioners that "they just are meeting maybe an outsized gauntlet" of concentrated harvest and "are in the Bay … but they were not where we are," warning of "lower availability" and "intensive effort" that she said was "creating less escapement for these fish to get through to these small-scale gears." Dize reinforced the point, saying, "There's a reason why the menhaden aren't coming in the Bay, and we need to find [it]."

These 2025 comments closely echoed their testimony a year earlier. At the August 2024 ASMFC summer meeting, Dize flatly asserted, "In Maryland, this year we have no menhaden, none… One half a bushel, Maryland has no menhaden," while Fegley added, "There are no menhaden in Maryland. The artisanal stationary gears that Maryland watermen fish are not capturing bait for our crab fisheries."

Yet in both years, nature quickly told a different story.

Dead mature menhaden wash ashore on the banks of the Patapsco River near Fells Point in Baltimore Harbor, during the second of three fish kills in August & September 2025



Baltimore Fish Kills Prove Menhaden Are Present

Just weeks after the 2025 meeting, Baltimore experienced three major fish kills, each comprised largely of menhaden. According to the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE), about 61,000 fish died on August 22, at least 120,000 on August 28, and another 25,000 on September 24 from Canton to Locust Point (CBS Baltimore). Eyewitness posts on Reddit and YouTube confirm that menhaden were the species involved.

Blue Water Baltimore's Leanna Frick told WBAL Radio, "One silver lining is that if there aren't fish in the harbor, you don't see them in a fish kill … there are a lot of menhaden in the harbor, which are food species for other animals."

The same pattern emerged after the 2024 ASMFC meeting. In early September 2024, about 24,000 dead menhaden surfaced in Baltimore Harbor; coverage of the fish kill included Chesapeake Bay Magazine, What's Up? Media, and National Fisherman. This was followed in October 2024 by a Maryland DNR juvenile striped bass survey reporting near-record menhaden abundance, contradicting the commissioners' "no menhaden" statements.

Blaming Virginia Fishermen While Overlooking Home Waters

Fegley and Dize have repeatedly suggested, absurdly, that Virginia's menhaden reduction fleet, comprised of just six fishing vessels, is intercepting all the fish before they reach Maryland. But environmental experts point to Maryland's own water-quality failures as a more direct culprit. The EPA has found zero progress on stormwater runoff, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation's Gussie Maguire, who warned that "pollution from stormwater has outpaced any management improvements due to increased development pressure and more intense rainfall from climate change" (What's Up? Media).

National Fisherman likewise reported Maguire's statement that "Maryland's failure to adequately conduct stormwater management means pollution continues to degrade the waterway," compounding problems for wildlife and fisheries (SeafoodSource / National Fisherman).

Bottom line: For two consecutive years, Maryland's own ecological events and scientific surveys have contradicted their ASMFC delegates' dishonest narrative that menhaden are absent. While Maryland delegates blame Virginia fishermen, the state's unaddressed water-quality crisis continues to have negative effects on the menhaden in their waters, which the fish kills and surveys demonstrate are present in force.

