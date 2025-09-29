Pathway Capital Management LP ("Pathway"), a leading global private markets investment manager, is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Munich, Germany via an affiliate, PCM Germany GmbH. Following continued interest from investors in Germany and continental Europe, this strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in Pathway's evolution and affirms its commitment to strengthening its client-facing presence across the region.

Jérôme Simon, Vice President at Pathway, will be based in the Munich office, which will serve as a central hub for supporting institutional clients and delivering private market solutions across the region.

With over $96 billion in assets under management, Pathway is one of the world's largest and most experienced private markets investment managers, investing across private equity, private credit, and infrastructure through primary, secondary and direct investments. Since its founding in 1991, the firm has built a reputation as one of the world's leading private markets solutions providers for institutional investors.

Pathway's global footprint has grown over three decades and now includes offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia, reflecting its continued dedication to global coverage and local client proximity.

PCM Germany is a tied agent of Acolin Europe AG, which is regulated in Germany by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority.

