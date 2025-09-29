Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Global Pumps Market Worth USD 86.10 Billion by 2030 as APAC Leads Expansion, says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the pumps market size is estimated at USD 68.27 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 86.10 billion by 2030, registering a 5.45% CAGR during the forecast period of 2020-2030. Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region in the pumps market, fueled by rapid industrial growth, upgraded infrastructure, and rising investments in water and wastewater management.

Emerging Trends in the Pumps Market

The pumps market is being driven, globally, by a combination of technological innovation, regulatory requirements, and broader industrial applications. Energy efficiency is at the forefront, with manufacturers developing smart and variable-speed pumps that help businesses cut operating costs while meeting sustainability targets. At the same time, the growing use of digital monitoring and predictive maintenance is reshaping pump operations, reducing downtime and extending equipment lifespan.

One of the strongest growth areas is water and wastewater management. Rapid urbanization and tighter environmental regulations are fueling demand for pumps that can handle large-scale treatment and distribution systems. The oil and gas industry also continues to rely heavily on pumps for exploration, refining, and transportation, while the chemicals and manufacturing sectors provide consistent, long-term demand.

Pumps Market Segmentation

By Pump Type

Centrifugal (Radial-flow, Axial-flow and Mixed-flow)

Positive Displacement {Rotary (Gear, Lobe, Vane, Screw), and Reciprocating (Piston, Diaphragm, Plunger)}

Others (Specialty, Jet Pumps)

By Shaft Orientation

Horizontal

Vertical

By Driving Force

Electric-driven

Engine-driven

Pneumatic/Air-operated

Solar-powered

By End-user

Water and Waste-water Utilities

Oil and Gas (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream)

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Power Generation (Thermal, Nuclear, Renewables)

Mining and Metals

HVAC and Building Services

Agriculture and Irrigation

Construction and Infrastructure

Others

By Geography

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Spain Nordic Countries Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Vietnam Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Rest of Middle East and Africa



Regional Outlook

The Asia-Pacific region leads the global pumps market, accounting for just over half of total revenue (51.6%). It is also expected to grow the fastest, with a projected CAGR of around 6%, driven by large-scale infrastructure development, modernization in agriculture, and ongoing energy transition initiatives. In North America, demand is supported by infrastructure investment and advanced oil and gas projects, while Europe is focusing on regulatory compliance, efficiency improvements, and equipment lifecycle upgrades. The Middle East and Africa are seeing strong growth from desalination projects and off-grid solar pumping solutions, whereas South America is gradually emerging as a growth market, particularly in mining and water-related projects.

To Read More About the Global Pumps Market, Visit:

Key Players in the Pumps Market

Leading players in the pumps market, including Flowserve Corporation, Grundfos Holding A/S, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Sulzer Ltd., and Xylem Inc., are consistently upgrading product portfolios to meet the evolving needs of industries and comply with tightening efficiency and emission standards. Digital capabilities and after-sales service networks are becoming central to their differentiation strategies, helping them strengthen competitiveness in a rapidly changing market landscape.

Get Access to Pump Company Profiles and Additional insights:

