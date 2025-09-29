Mollyroe Plc - Interim financial information for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025 (Unaudited)
Mollyroe plc
("Mollyroe" or the "Company")
Interim financial information for the six-month period ended 30thJune 2025 (Unaudited)
Chairman's Statement
In 2024 we were pleased that the new investment strategy of the Company was approved by General Meeting. This strategy includes finding investment opportunities in spatial computing and intelligent natural interfaces that we consider are the next computing paradigm and one that will fundamentally change human and machine interaction.
The interplay between these technologies and technologies traditionally created for the games and content industries (including but not limited to Virtual Reality, Unreal Engine and Unity) is disrupting numerous sectors including the film and content industry.
We were therefore very pleased to have invested in Cascade Studio which is an exciting business focused on creating the go-to SaaS platform for AI-powered filmmaking and storytelling (announcement of 3 September 2025). Leveraging over 40 years of combined experience in creative technologies and industries, Cascade's small expert multi-award winning management team is developing a GenAI and agentic AI platform offering an intuitive toolset and interface that integrates with proprietary fine-tuned multi-modal generative AI models, enabling bespoke & seamless end-to-end GenAI content production for film, animation, advertising, digital agencies, music videos, corporate training, education, and various other sectors. The technology suite streamlines workflows from ideation to project delivery within a single platform, enhancing both creativity and functionality. To date there is no direct competitor for the envisaged platform enabling Cascade to have significant first mover advantage.
We continue to work with the team at Cascade and are tremendously excited by the future potential and the speed, energy and enormous commitment involved in bringing this business to market in the near term. We expect it to be transformational.
Mollyroe's ambition is clear: we want to offer our investors value accretion from the highest-quality AI business opportunities - with the potential to change industries and create enduring value. We are not here to back incremental innovation. We are here to support breakthroughs, and in doing so, we are making great progress in recruiting a Chief Executive Officer and Chief Innovation Officer to deliver this vision, identify opportunities of Cascade's calibre and keep Mollyroe at the forefront of this new Industrial Revolution.
The interim financial statements for the 6 months ended 30 June 2025 have not been reviewed or audited.
N Lyons Chairman
25thSeptember 2025
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
for the period from 1stJanuary 2025 to 30th June 2025
|Interim
|Interim
|Year ended
|30 Jun 25
|30 Jun 24
|31 Dec 24
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|Turnover
|£-
|£-
|£-
|Grossprofit
|-
|-
|-
|Administrative expenses
|(77,499)
|(46,250)
|(139,369)
|Operatingloss
|(77,499)
|(46,250)
|(139,369)
|Interest receivable
|1,584
|2,301
|4,312
|Lossonordinaryactivitiesbeforetaxation
|(75,915)
|(43,949)
|(135,057)
|Taxation
|-
|-
|-
|Lossonordinaryactivitiesaftertaxation
|(75,915)
|(43,949)
|(135,057)
|Earningspershare
|(0.19)
|(0.30)
|(0.34)
|Averagenumberofordinarysharesin issue
|40,275,480
|14,738,959
|39,992,949
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
at 30th June 2025
|Interim 30 Jun 25(Unaudited)
|Interim 30 Jun 24(Unaudited)
|Year ended 31 Dec 24(Audited)
|Fixedassets
|£
|£
|£
|Tangible assets
|-
|-
|-
|CurrentassetsDebtors
|7,699
|7,520
|8,603
|Cash at bank and in hand
|286,900
|312,359
|299,215
|294,599
|319,879
|307,818
|Creditors: amounts falling due within one year
|(194,144)
|(52,402)
|(131,445)
|Netcurrentassets
|100,455
|267,477
|176,373
|Totalassetslesscurrentliabilities
|100,455
|267,477
|176,373
|Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year
|-
|-
|-
|100,455
|267,477
|176,373
|CapitalandreservesCalled up share capital
|418,946
|427,478
|418,946
|Share premium
|14,638
|6,102
|14,638
|Profit and loss account
|(333,129)
|(166,103)
|(257,211)
|Shareholders'funds
|100,455
|267,477
|176,373