Outdoor Holding Company: Federal Court Confirms GunBroker.com Marketplace Status, Validates IP Protection Policies

Scottsdale, Arizona, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outdoor Holding Company (NASDAQ: POWW/POWWP) ("Outdoors Online," "we," "us." "our" or the "Company"), the owner of GunBroker.com, the largest online marketplace for firearms, hunting and related products, today announced that the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia has granted its motion for summary judgment in a contributory trademark infringement action brought by Microtech Knives, Inc. The Court concluded that GunBroker.com is an online marketplace, and as such, had fully satisfied its obligations to protect the intellectual property of third parties once potential infringing actions were brought to its attention. Furthermore, the Court validated GunBroker's effective policies and procedures to combat infringement and counterfeiting issues when put on notice.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Steve Urvan said, "We are very pleased to have the Court confirm our status as an online marketplace, just like eBay or Etsy, with the rights and obligations associated with being an online marketplace. The court recognized the effectiveness of our policies and procedures and our continued commitment to protect the intellectual property of third parties. This decision will put an end to this matter and will allow us to avoid unnecessary legal costs and associated distractions. We look forward to continuing to improve and grow our Company as a pure-play online marketplace for firearms and outdoor enthusiasts."

The Court decision arose from litigation initiated in March 2023 by Microtech Knives, Inc. against GunBroker.com for contributory infringement of its trademark rights. The litigation was part of a larger action brought against a GunBroker seller for allegedly selling products that infringed Microtech trademarks on the GunBroker.com site in 2023.

About Outdoor Holding Company

With its corporate offices headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Outdoor Holding Company is a publicly traded corporation that owns and operates subsidiaries serving outdoor enthusiasts, including GunBroker.com

About GunBroker

GunBroker.com is the largest online marketplace dedicated to firearms, hunting, shooting and related products. Aside from merchandise bearing its logo, GunBroker currently sells none of the items listed on its website. Third-party sellers list items on the site and Federal and state laws govern the sale of firearms and other restricted items. Ownership policies and regulations are followed using licensed firearms dealers as transfer agents. Launched in 1999, GunBroker is an informative, secure and safe way to buy and sell firearms, ammunition, air guns, archery equipment, knives and swords, firearms accessories and hunting/shooting gear online. GunBroker promotes responsible ownership of firearms. For more information, please visit: www.gunbroker.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, any projections of earnings, revenue or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies, goals and objectives of management for future operations; any statements concerning proposed new products and services or developments thereof; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Forward looking statements may include the words "may," "could," "estimate," "intend," "continue," "believe," "expect" or "anticipate" or other similar words, or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements present our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this report. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the dates they are made. You should, however, consult further disclosures and risk factors we include in Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports filed on Form 8-K.