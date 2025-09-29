36Kr Holdings Inc.: Substantial Efficiency Gains from Cost Optimization, Unlocking New Growth via AI Empowerment and Industrial Services

BEIJING, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. ("36Kr" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today highlighted significant progress on its path to profitability, based on its performance in the six months ended June 30, 2025. The Company's performance highlights significant strides in cost optimization, profitability, and strategic growth initiatives.

Key achievements for the first half of 2025 include:

1. Outperforming on Cost Optimization and Efficiency Improvements, Profitability Inflection Point Accelerated

In the first half of 2025, 36Kr continued to focus on the dual priorities of "quality enhancement" and "cost optimization," achieving breakthrough improvements in financial performance with notable gains across key metrics.

The first half of 2025 featured stronger revenue quality with an improved mix. 36Kr achieved total revenues of RMB93.2 million, including RMB74.5 million from online advertising. Empowered by stable partnerships with leading clients including Alibaba, ByteDance, JD.com, Huawei, and Lenovo, advertising revenue from AI/large-model offerings expanded by over 50% year-over-year, while revenue from sub-vertical media channels for younger audiences grew 30% year-over-year. With a continued focus on high-margin businesses, gross profit margin increased to 54.4%, up 10 percentage points year-over-year, bucking industry headwinds.

36Kr also achieved significant success in expense control. Operating expenses nearly halved compared to the same period in 2024, dropping 52.3% to RMB55.86 million. Net loss narrowed sharply with an impressive 95% improvement year-over-year, reaching just RMB4.8 million, marking the Company's strongest performance in recent years.

2. Strengthening Content Ecosystem Moats, AI and Industrial Services Driving New Growth

For its content ecosystem, 36Kr remained committed to omnichannel content dissemination and a multi-format approach, achieving new highs in user scale, content engagement, and event IP visibility. As of June 2025, 36Kr had over 36.57 million followers, up 9.9% year-over-year, marking 17 consecutive quarters of growth. The Company's WeChat Channels followers surged by 69% year-over-year, while followers of the "Waves" official account expanded by 44% year-over-year. "WAVES" and the 2025 AI Partner Summit each achieved over 100 million views. During this year's World Artificial Intelligence Conference in July, 36Kr served as a Special Supporting Media partner, offering full-spectrum content coverage and multi-dimensional reporting, opening new avenues for commercialization.

On AI technology, 36Kr has realized a commercialization closed loop from content empowerment to product implementation. Multiple AI tools, including "AI Media Coverage" and "36Kr Corporate Omni-Intelligence," have been launched, with the former generating 993 AI-driven reports and the latter engaging 25,000 users in total. As the only tech media outlet worldwide to have exclusively interviewed DeepSeek's founder twice, 36Kr launched the "Disruptors Program," further strengthening its leading edge in AI content coverage density and sophisticated expertise.

Regarding industrial services, 36Kr's service model for global expansion gained a strong foothold. The Company supported the operations of the "Chinese Enterprise International Service Center Operations Project" for Hangzhou Qiantang New Area, hosted over 10 events on global expansion in the first half of the year, and collaborated with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Beijing Sub-council to tap into additional resources overseas. Through the "36Kr Industry Future" channel, 36Kr focused on key sectors including low-altitude economy, commercial aerospace, and advanced manufacturing etc., connecting over 200 enterprises across the industrial chain and local government entities.

3. Advancing Toward Break-Even with a Three-Pronged Strategy

In the second half of 2025, 36Kr will build on its core advantages to drive "profitable growth," prioritizing three strategic initiatives: upgrading original content, commercializing AI products, and scaling industrial services, decisively sprinting to break even.

Mr. Dagang Feng, Co-chairman and CEO of 36Kr, commented, "The operational results in the first half of 2025 have validated the effectiveness of our 'content + technology + industrial services' strategy. Going forward, we will continue to leverage AI technology as the engine, deepen content ecosystem moats, propel the Company to break-even and advance toward sustained profitability, creating greater value for New Economy enterprises and investors."

