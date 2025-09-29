Three innovations in data automation: Agentic Rule Builder, AI-Native Data prep and T+0 Assurance Controls

As regulatory deadlines accelerate and data volumes explode, Duco is arming financial institutions with smarter, faster and easier ways to automate. Today Duco introduces AI-powered rules that anyone can build, automated ingestion for any file format, and real time assurance for T+1 settlement readiness in the UK/EU.

Agentic Rule Builder

Duco's new Agentic Rule Builder is the next step in no-code automation. The company's Natural Rule Language (NRL) already allowed non-coders to create rules in plain English ('if X is true then set Y'). But as data and processes grow more complex, even no-code systems require training and become harder to manage.

The Agentic Rule Builder addresses this by letting users describe actions and outcomes the way they would to a colleague. Using a plain English prompt, they can generate and refine NRL rules, edit specific sections, and apply consistent changes across multiple rules.

The tool's agents map a plan for the rule, build and validate it, and render it in the interface for human validation and full transparency. Early client testing suggests it can cut rule-creation time by half and speed up automation by 60-75%, speeding time to market.

Enhanced AI-Native Data Prep

Building on AIDP Adaptive Intelligent Document Processing (which intelligently extracts information from PDFs, images, Word files and emails) this new form of processing learns from content and context, increasing resiliency. Traditional parsing doesn't take context into account.

Duco has enhanced AI-Native data prep by extending flexible ingestion, enabling low training extraction for faster set up and incorporating Agentic rule builder into the solution. This enables clients to automate more, increase straight through processing, and achieve greater accuracy than with traditional OCR/IDP tools or LLMs alone. All integrated in the Duco platform, eliminating the need for multiple tools in clients' tech stacks.

"AI-powered automation is moving beyond task support to shape how businesses operate," said Justin Hingorani, Managing Director, AI and Data Prep. "This evolution is not just about speed or efficiency. It is about empowering organisations to respond to client needs and market challenges with agility and confidence. Intelligent automation and industry know-how turn complex post-trade processes into simple, transparent workflows. OCR and IDP were built for static formats. They break the moment data shifts. Our AI-native approach adapts in real time, making it the only sustainable path forward."

T+0 Assurance Controls for Settlement Evolution

To meet the challenges of T+1 settlement, Duco is launching the only truly cloud-native, AI-native, no code T+0 assurance controls for clients in the UK and Europe. These controls, developed for the North America move to T+1 settlement in 2024, enable clients to move to intra-day, T+0 reconciliations and exception management.

Evidence from last year's transition shows increasing headcount in some cases by as much as 18% doesn't have a significant impact on fail rates. And with a more than 80% reduction in operational post-trade processing times, manual work even as the exception will be untenable. Intra-day reconciliation and exception management will have to become the norm. T+1 requires firms to improve automation capabilities that will support a T+0 operating model.

"The move to T+1 settlement is one of the most significant operational shifts our industry has faced in decades," said Steve Walsh, Managing Director, Reconciliation. "We're using critical lessons from North America to ensure the transition in Europe does not require additional headcount. Instead by cutting reconciliation time, firms also create a scalable, future-proof operating model for post-trade processing."

James Maxfield, Chief Product Officer at Duco, said: "We are moving into an era where automation is not just faster or easier, but smarter and adaptive. Today, our AI agents support rule creation and reconciliation. Soon, they'll help with anomaly detection, exception management and orchestration of entire processes always with human oversight where clients need it. This is how firms can build resilience, cut complexity and stay ahead of compressed regulatory deadlines."

About Duco

Duco is empowering financial services firms to break the bad data cycle that has held the industry back for decades.

We do this with a combination of proprietary technique, innovative cloud computing, no-code and artificial intelligence technology, and deep subject matter expertise.

Our AI-powered operational data automation platform gives firms the ability to unlock full end-to-end reconciliation and automation of their data, regardless of source, format or structure.

By partnering with the industry's leading firms, we are helping to rethink operating models, increase efficiency, strengthen governance and regulatory compliance, reduce risk, streamline processes and build the workforce of the future.

Over 10,000 users across 30+ countries process billions of data records every week using the platform.

Duco is headquartered in London, with offices in New York, Wroclaw, Antwerp and Singapore. Customers include global banks, investment managers, exchanges and insurance firms, such as CIBC, ING and Man Group. For more information go to www.du.co.

