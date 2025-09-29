Anzeige
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
29.09.2025 13:00 Uhr
Makera Z1 Debuts at IFA 2025, Wins Innovation Award, and Prepares for Global Launch

Entry-Level CNC. Pro-Level Power.

BERLIN, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's IFA 2025, Makera introduced the world to the Makera Z1 Desktop CNC Machine, our newest innovation designed to make professional-grade CNC accessible to everyday creators. The event marked the Z1's first public unveiling, and the response exceeded expectations: packed demos, international press interest, and-most importantly-the recognition of an IFA Innovation Award 2025 in the category "Best in Content Creation."

First Reveal: A New Chapter in Desktop CNC

IFA was the perfect stage to introduce the Z1. Surrounded by global innovators, we demonstrated how the Z1 combines compact design with 0.02mm precision, 4-axis machining, laser engraving, and one-click auto-calibration-all at an entry-level price. The slogan "Entry-Level CNC, Pro-Level Power" resonated strongly with visitors who have long been waiting for a CNC machine that is both affordable and reliable.

The booth's RC Tank Battle Arena drew huge crowds. Visitors piloted CNC-crafted remote control vehicles through live matches, experiencing firsthand how advanced manufacturing can also be playful and approachable.

Recognition: IFA Innovation Award 2025

Winning the IFA Innovation Award is a milestone not just for the Z1, but for our mission. The judges praised the Z1 for "redefining accessibility without sacrificing performance"-a validation of our approach to modular design, user-centric software, and real-world reliability.

What's Next: YouTube Livestream & Kickstarter Launch

The IFA debut was just the beginning. On September 29, 2025, at 7 PM EDT, Makera will host a global YouTube livestream, where we will officially unveil the Z1 to the online community for the first time. During the event, we'll share detailed product insights and reveal our Kickstarter launch plan.

Following the success of Carvera (~$1.75M) and Carvera Air (~$3.5M) Kickstarter campaigns, the Z1 represents the next step in our mission to democratize manufacturing tools-helping more creators, educators, and innovators bring ideas to life without compromise.

Media Contact
press@makera.com | www.makera.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EVGUTSMzcEM
Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UPiB-QevUGE

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/makera-z1-debuts-at-ifa-2025-wins-innovation-award-and-prepares-for-global-launch-302569412.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
