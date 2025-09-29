Faro Health Inc: Faro Wins CDISC 2025 AI Innovation Challenge for Protocol Library Solution

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Faro, the pioneer in AI-powered clinical protocol design, has been named the winner of the prestigious CDISC 2025 AI Innovation Challenge for its groundbreaking solution in the Protocol Library - Building USDM-Centric Repositories from Existing Protocols category.

Faro was selected from a highly competitive group of entries to win the award, leveraging its AI system to digitize existing protocols and building a powerful library of past studies that can be used as inputs and benchmarks in the protocol design process.

The recognition by the Clinical Data Interchange Standards Consortium (CDISC) underscores Faro's commitment to transforming how clinical trials are designed, connecting protocol development directly to operational workflows, and accelerating the industry's shift toward digital, AI-driven research.

"Winning the AI Innovation Challenge for our Protocol Library solution is a proud moment for Faro," said Sanchit Thakrar, Faro's Lead Clinical Data Specialist. "We built this platform to help clinical teams move beyond static documents toward connected, reusable protocol knowledge, reducing manual work, enabling faster study startup, and laying the foundation for true digital trials."

Revolutionizing Protocol Design with AI

Faro's award-winning solution converts unstructured, rigid protocol documents into USDM-aligned, machine-readable assets that are searchable, reusable, and interoperable with downstream workflows. The platform leverages AI to extract, normalize, and structure protocol content, enabling clinical study teams to rapidly develop optimized study designs - reducing amendments and operational risk.

By connecting protocol design decisions to study execution, Faro helps sponsors and CROs:

Accelerate study startup with structured, reusable data

Improve consistency across studies and therapeutic areas

Automate downstream workflows such as EDC study build

Reduce complexity and patient burden by aligning teams around a single source of truth

Industry Recognition and Next Steps

The AI Innovation Challenge, hosted annually by CDISC, invites innovators worldwide to apply AI/ML to advance automation, data integrity, and efficiency in clinical research. Faro's recognition places it among the global leaders shaping the future of digital clinical trials.

As part of the award, Faro has been invited to present its solution live at the CDISC + TMF U.S. Interchange in Nashville, October 13-14, showcasing how its protocol digitization engine drives standards adoption and delivers measurable impact for sponsors and CROs.

About Faro

At Faro, we're redefining how clinical trials are designed and executed. Our AI-powered platform streamlines protocol development and connects design decisions to downstream workflows, enabling faster, more efficient clinical studies.

From first draft to final protocol, Faro reduces manual effort and simplifies collaboration across functions, accelerating study startup and ensuring operational alignment from day one. With structured clinical knowledge and dynamic orchestration, teams can identify risk earlier, improve consistency, and design patient-centered studies that scale.

The result: fewer amendments, faster timelines, and more efficient trials built on a foundation of connected, intelligent processes.

For more information, visit https://www.farohealth.com .

Contact Information

Vivian DeWoskin

Chief Commercial Officer

marketing@farohealth.com

(619) 393-9335

SOURCE: Faro Health Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/faro-wins-cdisc-2025-ai-innovation-challenge-for-protocol-library-solution-1078906