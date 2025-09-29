Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - BP Silver Corp. (TSXV: BPAG) (formerly Farstarcap Investment Corp.) ("BP Silver" or the "Company") announces that its common shares will commence trading today on the TSX Venture Exchange at market open, September 29, 2025, under the symbol "BPAG".

Tim Shearcroft, CEO of BP Silver, commented: "This first day of trading marks an exciting milestone for BP Silver and the beginning of a new chapter for our Company. With $2.5 million raised through a September private placement, we are well-positioned to advance our flagship Cosuño Project in Bolivia. A Phase 1 drill program is set to begin in October 2025, focusing on the most promising targets identified to date. This milestone reflects the commitment of our team and lays the foundation to deliver long-term value for our shareholders while responsibly unlocking the full potential of the Cosuño property."

On September 25, 2025, BP Silver announced the completion of its qualifying transaction ("Qualifying Transaction") with BP Exploration Corp., establishing the Company as a Tier 2 Mining issuer focused on advancing the Cosuño silver property in Bolivia. For additional information on the Qualifying Transaction, please see the Company's news releases dated March 14, 2025, August 21, 2025, and September 25, 2025.

About BP Silver Corp.

BP Silver Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing high-grade silver projects in Bolivia. The Company's flagship asset, the Cosuño Project, is strategically located in the prolific Bolivian silver belt, a region with a rich mining history and significant untapped discovery potential. With a strong technical team and a disciplined exploration strategy, BP Silver is positioned to unlock value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of world-class silver deposits.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: future prices and the supply of silver and other precious and other metals; future demand for silver and other valuable metals; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; risks of the mineral exploration industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; and failure to obtain necessary regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS IN NO WAY PASSED UPON THE MERITS OF THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

