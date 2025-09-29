Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of PUMP (Pump.fun) on September 29. The PUMP/USDT spot trading pair and the PUMP/USDT (10X) isolated margin trading pair are now available to users on HTX.

PUMP is the official utility token of the Pump.fun Protocols, which include pump.fun, a Solana-based token fair launch platform, and PumpSwap, an AMM protocol. With a maximum supply of 1 trillion tokens, PUMP aims to grow the Pump.fun ecosystem by delivering value to its community and incentivizing the ecosystem.

pump.fun allows anyone to create and trade Solana-based tokens without requiring technical expertise or significant financial investment.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

Find us on

Twitter:

https://x.com/htx_global

https://twitter.com/htxfutures

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/htxglobalofficial/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/htxglobalofficial/

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/HuobiGlobal/

Medium: https://htxofficial.medium.com/

Telegram:

https://t.me/htxglobalofficial

https://t.me/HTXGlobalAnnouncementChannel

https://t.me/HTXFutures_en

Discord:

https://discord.gg/htx-official

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268323

SOURCE: HTX