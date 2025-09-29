Ingredion Incorporated: Ingredion Announces Conditional Sale of Equity in Rafhan Maize

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, today announced that it has signed a conditional agreement to sell a 51% ownership interest in Rafhan Maize to Nishat Hotels and Properties Ltd., located in Lahore, Pakistan. Ingredion will retain a 20% ownership interest in Rafhan Maize. The sale is conditional pending the arrangement of international financing.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated

