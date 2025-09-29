Brunswick Exploration Discovers Additional Spodumene Pegmatites in Paamiut, Greenland

MONTREAL, Sept. 29, 2025, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; "BRW" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has confirmed a historical spodumene pegmatite and discovered a second one at its Paamiut project in Greenland. Brunswick Exploration now has two projects with confirmed lithium showings in Greenland and is the only company actively looking for lithium in Greenland.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "Following the expansive new discoveries at our Nuuk Project, this new Paamiut discovery is a great complement to our unique Greenland portfolio. These additional lithium-bearing pegmatites highlight the team's ability to identify and make new grassroots discoveries. We are evaluating next steps at Paamiut and have already begun planning for a maiden drill program at Nuuk. All of BRW's Greenland discoveries are in proximity to fjord infrastructure, and with ties to Europe, we are very excited to continue our efforts in Greenland. Combined with an active drill program at its Anatacau Main project and a forthcoming resource estimate at the Mirage project, both in Quebec, BRW is among the most aggressive lithium exploration globally."

Paamiut Confirmation and Discovery

BRW has confirmed a historical spodumene-bearing pegmatite and discovered a second dyke at the Company's Paamiut Project. The discoveries are approximately 26 kilometers from Paamiut, a coastal community located about 260 kilometers south of Nuuk in Western Greenland. The dykes are hosted within a large shear zone and are found within a roughly 10-kilometer by 2-kilometer greenstone belt).

The spodumene pegmatites are roughly 3-6 meters wide, 40-60 meters long, and are spaced approximately 10 meters apart from one another. Lithium mineralization is primarily spodumene, which varies from 5-30%, containing pale green crystals ranging from 1 to 10 centimeters in size. The Company believes that there is potential to host additional spodumene pegmatites within the greenstone belt. Spodumene mineralization was confirmed by both pXRF and LIBS units. Grab samples were sent for analysis to ALS in Dublin, Ireland, and thin section samples will be prepared for further mineralogical studies.

Greenland Portfolio Update

During the summer campaign, the team completed first-pass prospecting on all western Greenland Licences while advancing both Nuuk and Paamiut. Due to continued exploration successes at Nuuk and Paamiut, additional time was not available to conduct first-pass prospecting at the Hinksland License located in Eastern Greenland. However, the team is already planning the next opportune time to evaluate that Licence. Additional spodumene discoveries were not identified outside of the Nuuk and Paamiut areas at this time.

Corporate Update

BRW also wishes to announce that Mr. Mathieu Savard has resigned as a director of the Company in order to focus all of his time and attention on his role as Chief Executive Officer and President of Vior Inc. On behalf of the board and shareholders, Brunswick Exploration would like to thank Mathieu for his contributions to the Company over the years.

