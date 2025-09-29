Anzeige
Montag, 29.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
29.09.2025
Oprah Winfrey and Steven Bartlett to Headline Nordic Business Forum 2026 in Helsinki

Over 5,000 Tickets Sold Within 24 Hours Following the Announcement of the 2026 Theme and First Speakers

Helsinki, Finland, Sept. 29, 2025, Nordic Business Forum unveiled the dates, theme, and first speakers for its 2026 conference, set to take place on September 16-17, 2026, at Messukeskus in Helsinki, Finland. The announcement generated massive interest: over 5,000 tickets were sold in the first 24 hours, showing strong anticipation for Nordic Business Forum 2026.

Event Theme: The Human Edge

In 2026, Nordic Business Forum will explore The Human Edge-a timely theme centered on the unique human strengths that drive performance, decision making, and connection in an increasingly digital world.

The event is expected to gather over 7,500 business leaders from around the world, offering a two-day program of actionable insights, personal leadership development, and future-focused strategies.

Headline Speakers Announced

The first confirmed speakers for Nordic Business Forum 2026 include globally recognized leaders, authors, and thinkers:

  • Oprah Winfrey - Global media leader
  • Steven Bartlett - Entrepreneur, investor, and host of The Diary of a CEO podcast
  • Angela Duckworth - Psychologist, author of Grit, and professor at the University of Pennsylvania
  • Paul Polman - Co-author of Net Positive and former CEO of Unilever
  • Patty McCord - Former Netflix Chief Talent Officer and author
  • Rahaf Harfoush - Digital anthropologist, professor, and author
  • Michael Beckley - Political scientist and Director of the Asia Program at the Foreign Policy Research Institute
  • Kjell A. Nordström - Economist, author, and business strategist

More speakers will be announced once confirmed.

Quote from Nordic Business Forum Leadership:

"Even in a world increasingly driven by technology, it's still human strengths that make the difference," says Priit Liiv, CEO of Nordic Business Forum. "Focus under pressure, deep trust, and the courage to lead; these are the traits that will define leadership in the years ahead. With The Human Edge, we want to explore how leaders can collaborate with technology in ways that amplify-not replace-our humanity."

Media Accreditation:
A limited number of media passes are available, granting access to the full conference experience, including catering, a media working space, and potential interviews with speakers and event guests. Media representatives can apply for in-person or online accreditation here.

About Nordic Business Forum:
Nordic Business Forumis Europe's leading organizer of business and leadership conferences. The company empowers leaders to change the world by delivering world-class content and encouraging global networks. Through its annual flagship event in Helsinki and other regional forums, the organization connects ambitious professionals with transformative ideas, people, and perspectives.

