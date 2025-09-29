Zenos Health: Zenos Wellness Summit Unveils World-Class Entertainment Program with International Headline Acts

Three-Night Immersive Experience Features Carlita, &Friends, Bedouin & More

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenos Health today announced the preliminary entertainment lineup for the inaugural Zenos Wellness Summit, featuring three internationally acclaimed headline performers across the October 23-25, 2025 event in and around Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The summit's evening entertainment program transforms each night into a distinct cultural journey: "From Saudi" celebrating local heritage, "To the World" showcasing international artistry, and "Into the Future" exploring cutting-edge performance.

The summit will feature three world-class musical acts: internationally celebrated DJ and producer Carlita , who brings her signature blend of electronic music fusing Middle Eastern influences with contemporary global sounds; the innovative musical collective &Friends , known for their collaborative artistry and genre-defying performances; acclaimed electronic duo Bedouin , whose distinctive deep house sound has captivated audiences from Burning Man to Tomorrowland. Additional performances include Michel Fadel , Aware , GINGY , 2third , and Dina Rogonja .

Beyond traditional concerts, each evening incorporates immersive elements including fire performances, electronic oud musicians, acrobatic displays and laser light shows. The entertainment is integrated with cultural activations, wellness experiences, and premium dining in desert-inspired settings.

The entertainment program reflects the summit's mission to blend traditional Saudi culture with global wellness innovation. Local Saudi artists will perform alongside international acts, creating a unique cultural exchange that honors both heritage and contemporary expression.

Each evening concludes with curated experiences in themed tents featuring digital storytelling, traditional herbal knowledge, meditation spaces, and glimpses into the future of personalized medicine, allowing guests to continue their wellness journey beyond the main stage performances.

The entertainment lineup reinforces Zenos Health's commitment to creating transformative experiences that elevate both individual wellness and cultural connection. The summit continues to support Operation Full Fridge, dedicated to ending food insecurity and rebuilding Lebanon.

Early registration is encouraged due to limited capacity. Premium passes include access to all entertainment programming, wellness experiences, and cultural activations.

For complete entertainment schedules and registration information, visit www.zenoshealthsummit.com or contact +1 877-44-ZENOS.

About Zenos Health

Founded by brothers Mazen and Marwan Karnaby, Zenos Health stands at the forefront of the wellness industry, delivering premium, science-backed supplements meticulously formulated in advanced, registered facilities in the United States. The company's mission is to empower individuals to take control of their health and unlock their fullest potential through clean, innovative, and highly effective solutions for optimal living.

