mPWR Announces Pre-IPO Investment Round to Power Global Fintech Inclusion Platform

Our fintech, mobile-first platform-addressing communities in emerging markets and underbanked regions where over 1.1 billion people lack reliable tech access, connectivity, or formal banking-is attracting strong early interest in its initial funding round.

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / mPWR Inc., a mobile-first fintech innovator, announced today the launch of its first U.S. investment opportunity. Since opening on September 15, the offering has already attracted early investor attention, underscoring strong demand for the company's vision and growth plans. https://invest.thempwr.com

The company's mission is to empower the 1.1 billion underbanked and 1.4 billion micro entrepreneurs worldwide through a mobile-first ecosystem that pairs affordable smartphones with integrated financial and digital services. Each device-available through small installment plans-comes bundled with connectivity, a digital wallet, remittances, microloans, and access to live TV, streaming, and educational tools. The platform is strengthened by AI-driven credit scoring and powered by the mPWR Utility Token, which enables seamless payments and rewards.

"We are excited to see early momentum in this round," said Oscar Rojas, CEO of mPWR. "Accredited investors now have the chance to get in at the ground floor of a mobile-first platform ecosystem designed to deliver both profitability and global social impact." https://invest.thempwr.com

Investment Highlights

Global Scale, U.S. Access - U.S. investors participate in a global fintech inclusion movement, beginning in Mexico and expanding worldwide.

Proven Team - 300+ years of combined expertise across fintech, telecom, media, crypto, and emerging markets.

Impact + Profitability - Serving 1.1B underbanked adults and 1.4B micro-entrepreneurs while targeting strong financial returns.

Strong Value Proposition - Affordable, customer-centric solutions that drive adoption and long-term loyalty.

How to Participate

The offering is being conducted through a Regulation D 506(c) structure.

mPWR has engaged Andes Capital Group as our broker-dealer to oversee issuance and compliance, including regulatory filings, KYC/AML, investor accreditation checks, and advisory services. Andes Capital Group | Broker Dealer The company also works with KoreTransfer, which serves as a registered transfer agent by issuing and tracking securities, maintaining the company's shareholder register (cap table), and providing investor communications and reporting infrastructure through a digital platform. KoreTransfer

Accredited investors can participate now at: invest.thempwr.com

About mPWR

mPWR is a forward-thinking, mobile-first fintech platform bridging the digital divide across emerging markets. By combining affordable smartphone access with integrated banking tools, micro-lending, digital services, education, and gamified engagement, mPWR empowers underserved communities while creating sustainable value for investors.

To learn more about the U.S. investment opportunity, watch the official investor video here: https://invest.thempwr.com

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Securities will only be offered to accredited investors under Regulation D Rule 506(c) pursuant to offering documents. Prospective investors should review all materials carefully and seek advice from financial and legal advisors.

Certain statements in this release, including those regarding growth potential, market impact, and returns, are forward-looking in nature and subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Contact Information

Ray Dias

Chief Revenue Officer

ray.dias@thempwr.com

(754) 800-4507

SOURCE: mPWR

