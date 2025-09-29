The US-based electrical balance of systems provider stated its new products are designed for utility-scale projects and the mid-capacity range. Both systems are IP68-tested.North Carolina's provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS), Voltage Energy, has launched two new pre-assembled wiring solutions for PV projects. The Lynx product is engineered for utility-scale projects and high-power string applications, while the Ibex Plus is for the mid-capacity range. "Our goal is not only to release new solutions, but to broaden the possibilities of pre-assembled EBOS solutions," said the company. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...