Entra Access Test Platform will help Liberty Global accelerate and simplify the convergence of cable, fiber, and mobile access networks and service flows, using automated software tools and testing

Liberty Global prioritizes the migration away from manual testing to optimize validation cycles and capture significant time and cost efficiencies

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX:VCM) announced today that Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB, and LBTYK), one of the world's leading converged video, broadband, and communications companies, is advancing its network innovation strategy by working with Vecima's Entra Access Test Platform. Positioned to play a pivotal role in Liberty Global's approach to next-generation broadband, the platform delivers powerful, production-scale testing capabilities that align with Liberty Global's evolving objectives and unlock further opportunities for technology adoption across its ecosystem.

Purpose-built to replicate production-scale environments and streamline testing workflows, the Entra Access Test Platform enables operators to perform comprehensive, high-fidelity testing of Converged Multi-Access Network technologies, including virtual Cable Modem Termination Systems (vCMTS). Proven in collaboration with other Tier 1 operators deploying third-party cores and validated with Vecima's own Entra product portfolio, the platform delivers exceptional interoperability, reliability, and performance assurance across the broadband access landscape.

"Partnering with an industry leader like Vecima represents a strategic advancement in how we approach network validation and integration," said Colin Buechner, Managing Director and Chief Network Officer at Liberty Global. "It not only strengthens our deployment capabilities but also plays a critical role in establishing a common, vendor-neutral testing framework that is rapidly becoming the industry standard. It's a significant milestone for the cable sector-fostering greater interoperability, accelerating innovation, and delivering shared value across the entire ecosystem."

"Vecima continues to lead the charge in advancing Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) solutions, supporting operators globally as they evolve their networks," said Ken Kerwin, Group Vice President at Vecima. "Our work alongside Liberty Global highlights a shared vision for enabling operators to address complex, real-world network challenges with precision. Operators who want their transition to vCMTS to be as reliable as current CCAP deployments realize the need for implementing automated and scalable testing enabled by the Entra Access Test Platform."

The growing momentum behind the Entra Access Test Platform was amplified by Vecima's strategic acquisition of Falcon V Systems in October 2024. By leveraging Falcon V's deep automation expertise and expanding R&D capabilities across Europe, Vecima continues to drive the development of scalable, vendor-agnostic solutions. This synergy not only enhances Vecima's global broadband leadership but also accelerates the industry's journey toward greater standardization and interoperability.

Learn more about Entra Automation Solutions, Entra Access Test Platform and Entra Access Simulators on Vecima.com.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB, and LBTYK) is a dynamic team of operators and investors generating and delivering shareholder value through the strategic management of three platforms Liberty Telecom, Liberty Growth, and Liberty Services.

Liberty Telecom is a world leader in converged broadband, video and mobile communications services, delivering next-generation products through advanced fiber and 5G networks. Liberty Telecom currently provides approximately 80 million* connections through some of Europe's best-known consumer brands, including Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) in the U.K., VodafoneZiggo in the Netherlands, Telenet in Belgium and Virgin Media in Ireland. With our substantial scale and commitment to innovation, we are building Tomorrow's Connections Today, investing in the infrastructure and platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the digital revolution, while deploying the advanced technologies that nations and economies need to thrive.

Liberty Telecom's consolidated businesses generate annual revenue of approximately $3.6 billion, while VMO2 and VodafoneZiggo (nonconsolidated joint ventures) generate combined annual revenue of more than $18 billion.**

Liberty Growth invests, grows and rotates capital into scalable businesses across the technology, media/content, sports and infrastructure industries with a portfolio of approximately 70 companies and various funds, including stakes in companies like ITV, Televisa Univision, Plume, EdgeConneX and AtlasEdge, as well as our controlling interest in the Formula E racing series. Liberty Services delivers innovative technology and finance services, generating approximately $600 million in revenue.***

Represents aggregate consolidated and 50% owned nonconsolidated fixed and mobile subscribers. Includes wholesale mobile connections of VMO2 and B2B fixed subscribers of VodafoneZiggo. Telenet, VMO2 and VodafoneZiggo deliver mobile services as mobile network operators. Virgin Media Ireland delivers mobile services as a mobile virtual network operator through third-party networks.

**Revenue figures above are provided based on full year 2024 Liberty Global consolidated results and the combined as reported full year 2024 results for VodafoneZiggo and full year 2024 U.S. GAAP results for VMO2.

***Represents full year 2024 revenue of Liberty Services, substantially all of which is derived from our consolidated businesses and nonconsolidated joint ventures.

For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. Learn more at vecima.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Vecima's business strategies and objectives, and the anticipated benefits, performance, capabilities, availability, or adoption of its products and services. Such statements reflect current expectations and assumptions about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Vecima undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

