DataMetrex AI Ltd.: Datametrex Announces Upsize of Non-Brokered Private Placements

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex') (TSXV:DM)(FSE:D4G)(OTC PINK:DTMXF) announces that it will seek approval of TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to upsize its two previously announced non-brokered private placement financings (see press releases dated June 9, 2025, July 8, 2025, September 15, 2025 and September 22, 2025). The Company will seek TSXV approval to increase the previously announced private placement of common shares from $3,000,000 to $4,000,000, and will seek TSXV approval to increase the previously announced financing of subscription receipts ("Subscription Receipts") from $1,000,000 to $1,300,000 (collectively, the "Offerings").

The gross proceeds from the Subscription Receipts will be used to integrate the Yuzu Payment Solution in Datametrex's technology division, pursue merchant opportunities to generate revenues, and general working capital. The closing of the Offering of the Subscription Receipts is a condition to the closing of the proposed acquisition of the Yuzu Payment Solution.

The Company may pay finder's fees up to 10% cash and up to 10% finder's warrants in connection with both Offerings. No finder's fees are payable in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Yuzu Payment Solution.

All securities issued and issuable pursuant to the Offerings will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of closing of each Offering. The Offerings are subject to approval by TSXV.

About Firstpayment

Firstpayment is a Canadian-based fintech company that provides cryptocurrency payment processing solutions. Its technology is backed by a portfolio of ten (10) granted patents, eight (8) USPTOs and two (2) Canadian patents, in the payments space, including innovations in mobile and cryptocurrency payments. The company's proprietary platform, "YUZU", also known as Yuzupay, enables seamless cryptocurrency payments between merchants and customers.

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, Healthcare, and Mobile Gaming. The Company excels in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

For Additional Information

Paul Haber, C.P.A., C.A., C.Dir

CEO & Chairman

info@datametrex.com

(416) 318-6501

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which involve risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These statements are not historical facts and are generally identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," and similar expressions. Such statements include expectations related to healthcare business and other Company plans.

While Datametrex believes the forward-looking information is reasonable as of the date of this release, these statements involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ. Key factors include general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, access to capital, industry competition, and the Company's ability to execute its strategies. The Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are detailed under "Risk Factors" in Datametrex's management's discussion and analysis and available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction where such would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws. We seek Safe Harbor.

