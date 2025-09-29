Avant Brands Inc.: Avant Brands Recognized as One of Canada's Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail for Third Consecutive Year

KELOWNA, B.C. / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT)(OTCQX:AVTBF)(FRA:1BUP) ("Avant" or the "Company"), a leading producer of innovative and award-winning cannabis products, today announced it has been recognized as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies in The Globe and Mail's 2025 Report on Business. This marks the third consecutive year Avant has earned a place on the list, ranking 138th with three-year revenue growth of 263%. Avant previously ranked #49 in 2023 and #182 in 2024.

Norton Singhavon - Avant Brands Founder & CEO Commented:

"This achievement highlights the strength of our brands, the dedication of our team, and our focus on creating long-term value for our customers and shareholders. We are excited to leverage this momentum to significantly accelerate our global expansion and solidify Avant's position as a premium leader in key markets, both domestically and internationally."

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada. To qualify, companies complete an application process and meet revenue growth requirements. In 2025, 400 companies were included in the ranking. The full list of 2025 winners, along with editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine and online here.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.3 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.8 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Avant Brands Inc.

Avant Brands Inc. (TSX: AVNT) (OTCQX: AVTBF) (FRA: 1BUP) is a leading innovator in premium cannabis products, driven by a commitment to exceptional quality and craftsmanship. As one of Canada's largest indoor producers, the company operates multiple production facilities across the country, cultivating unique and high-quality cannabis strains.

Avant offers a diverse product portfolio catering to recreational, medical, and export markets. Its renowned consumer brands, including blk mkt, Tenzo, Cognoscente, flowr, and Treehugger, are available in key recreational markets across Canada. The company's international footprint spans Australia, Israel, and Germany, with its flagship brand blk mkt leading the way. Avant also serves qualified medical patients nationwide through its GreenTec medical cannabis brand, accessible via the GreenTec Medical portal and trusted partner network.

Avant is a publicly traded company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and accessible to international investors through the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA). Headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia, the company operates in strategic locations throughout Canada.

Learn More:

For more information about Avant, including investor presentations and details about its consumer brands, please visit the company website: www.avantbrands.ca.

Investor Relations:

For inquiries, please contact Avant Brands Investor Relations at 1-800-351-6358 or ir@avantbrands.ca.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding Avant's ability to leverage its recent recognition to accelerate global expansion and strengthen its market position domestically and internationally.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, changes in consumer demand, regulatory developments in Canada and international markets, competitive pressures, supply chain constraints, and general economic conditions. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Avant undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

