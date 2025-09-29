Entergy Corporation: Community Impact: Sustainability and Local Economic Support

Originally published on Verite News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / For Entergy, the story of recovery after Katrina was never just about turning the lights back on; it was about laying the foundation for lasting stability and opportunity. In the two decades since Hurricane Katrina, Entergy has worked alongside local partners to invest in clean energy, financial empowerment, and economic development, creating pathways to prosperity for Gulf South communities while preparing them for a stronger, more sustainable future.

When Entergy rebuilds, it extends beyond poles and wires; it's about building the community back stronger - whether equipping schools with solar panels, creating 130 miles of bike lanes or replanting almost 100,000 trees wiped out by the storm.

The company has also made significant investments in solar energy, energy efficiency, and grid resilience, ensuring that families, schools, and businesses have access to power that is affordable, reliable, and clean.

"Since Katrina, Entergy has made significant investments in solar energy and energy efficiency programs as well as community partnerships that help increase resilience to the effects of climate change. Our focus is delivering affordable, reliable, and cleaner power that helps Gulf South communities thrive for generations to come," John Weiss, Entergy's Vice President of Sustainability and Environmental Policy.

For more than twenty years, Entergy shareholders have invested nearly $44 million in environmentally beneficial projects and programs through the Environmental Initiatives Fund. The fund identifies projects or programs throughout Entergy's service area that improve the environment by reducing emissions, protecting natural resources and restoring wetlands and forests. In the wake of hurricanes Katrina and Rita, the fund supported local organizations that made a big impact on the communities Entergy calls home. From coastal restoration to sustainable parade throws, Entergy's support helped deliver real results.

Grounds Krewe, a nonprofit organization focused on waste prevention, is working to increase recycling efforts and expand the use of eco-friendly parade throws and consumable goods. "With continued support from Entergy's Environmental Initiative Fund, the Entergy Charitable Foundation, and hundreds of volunteer hours from their staff, our non-profit has been able to provide over 760,000 eco-friendly, functional throw alternatives to Mardi Gras Krewes and divert 112,000 pounds of material from the landfill through parade recycling initiatives," says Brett Davis, director of Grounds Krewe. "Entergy's help was fundamental in getting us off the ground and has kept our programs thriving."

These efforts are grounded in Entergy's climate action plan, which includes a goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Through renewable energy, advanced battery storage, and smarter grid technology, Entergy is shaping a future where sustainability benefits everyone. Importantly, these innovations also create economic opportunities. By training local workers to install, maintain, and manage renewable energy infrastructure, Entergy connects environmental progress directly to jobs and workforce development, ensuring that economic growth and sustainability move forward together.

Just as Entergy invests in cleaner energy, it also empowers families to build financial stability and create generational wealth. Through partnerships with United Way of Southeast Louisiana, Entergy supports Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) centers, helping families claim the refunds and tax credits they deserve. From 2011 through 2024, Entergy volunteers have helped refund more than $354 million in earned income tax credits to customers across its system, with nearly half of those refunds going to Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans customers. Entergy's pro bono legal program also assists residents in securing critical documents related to housing, helping them retain home ownership and access rebuilding funds - work that has had a transformative and generational impact on families across the region. Over the past decade, Entergy's dedicated legal team has contributed more than 22,000 hours of pro bono work, resulting in a $6.1 million in-kind donation to the communities Entergy serves.

"Entergy's dedicated pro bono volunteers have played a pivotal role in helping families retain their homes, guiding them through the process of securing essential paperwork to access rebuilding funds and foster family wealth," said Christy Kane, Entergy Pro Bono Counsel. "This initiative not only bolsters economic stability within our region but, more importantly, provides immense relief to community members who can finally claim legal ownership of family homes.

Christy shared one particularly moving story: "One woman told me that locking the door at night now brings her peace, knowing her grandmother's home is finally in her name. That sense of security ensures her family's legacy will live on."

Kane was recently selected as a Daily Point of Light Award honoree for her pro bono work with Entergy by the Points of Light organization, an organization that honors U.S. companies that prioritize giving back, empowering volunteer work and creating sustainable community programs. Working on issues like these reinforces how personal this work can be for Kane, and everyone at Entergy.

Beyond helping families secure their homes, Entergy also extends its commitment to strengthening the Gulf South by supporting local businesses and fostering economic opportunities. Through mentorship programs, contracting partnerships, and financial tools, Entergy helps entrepreneurs grow their businesses and contribute to a thriving Gulf South economy.

From reducing energy costs and strengthening infrastructure to supporting families and small businesses, Entergy's work reflects a vision where environmental progress, economic empowerment, and community resilience are all connected.

Twenty years after Katrina, the company continues to partner with communities to create pathways from recovery to renewal, ensuring that the Gulf South's future is one of strength, opportunity, and shared prosperity.

