Roundhill Investments: Roundhill Announces Name and Symbol Changes for Roundhill China Dragons ETF

Roundhill China Dragons ETF (DRAG) to be renamed Roundhill China Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGC)

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor focused on innovative financial products, has announced a name change for the Roundhill China Dragons ETF.

The Fund will be renamed to the Roundhill China Magnificent Seven ETF to reflect the dominance of its seven holdings in the Chinese equity market.

In addition to the Fund name change, the Fund's ticker symbol will be changing from DRAG to MAGC as part of its inclusion in the broader Roundhill Magnificent Seven suite.

Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF Suite Fund Name Fund Ticker Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF MAGS Roundhill Magnificent Seven Covered Call ETF MAGY Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF MAGX Roundhill China Magnificent Seven ETF MAGC

MAGC compliments the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS), which currently has assets under management of more than $3.3 billion.*

China Magnificent Seven Company U.S. Magnificent Seven Analog Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) Meta Platforms (META) PDD Holdings (PDD) Meta Platforms (META) / Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) Alibaba Group (BABA) Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) Meituan (MPNGY) Alphabet (GOOGL) BYD Co (BYDDY) Tesla (TSLA) Xiaomi Corp (XIACY) Apple Inc (AAPL) NetEase (NTES) Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

The changes are set forth below and are anticipated to go into effect following the market close on September 30, 2025.

Current Fund Name Current Fund Ticker New Fund Name New Fund Ticker Roundhill China Dragons ETF DRAG Roundhill China Magnificent Seven ETF MAGC

Holdings and weights will be made available on www.roundhillinvestments.com after the market close on 9/30.

*As of 9/23/25.

About Roundhill Investments:

Founded in 2018, Roundhill Investments is an SEC-registered investment advisor focused on innovative exchange-traded funds. Roundhill's suite of ETFs offers distinct and differentiated exposures across thematic equity, options income, and trading vehicles. Roundhill offers a depth of ETF knowledge and experience, as the team has collectively launched more than 100+ ETFs including several first-to-market products. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus, if available, with this and other information about the Fund, please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit our website at www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/drag. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

China Risk. The Fund's significant investments in instruments that provide exposure to Chinese companies subject the Fund to risks specific to China. China may be subject to considerable degrees of economic, political and social instability. China is an emerging market and demonstrates significantly higher volatility from time to time in comparison to developed markets. Over the last few decades, the Chinese government has undertaken reform of economic and market practices and has expanded the sphere of private ownership of property in China. However, Chinese markets generally continue to experience inefficiency, volatility and pricing anomalies resulting from governmental influence, a lack of publicly available information and/or political and social instability.

Chinese companies are also subject to the risk that Chinese authorities can intervene in their operations and structure. Internal social unrest or confrontations with neighboring countries, including military conflicts in response to such events, may also disrupt economic development in China and result in a greater risk of currency fluctuations, currency non-convertibility, interest rate fluctuations and higher rates of inflation.

China has experienced security concerns, such as terrorism and strained international relations. Additionally, China is alleged to have participated in state-sponsored cyberattacks against foreign companies and foreign governments. Actual and threatened responses to such activity and strained international relations, including purchasing restrictions, sanctions, tariffs or cyberattacks on the Chinese government or Chinese companies, may impact China's economy and Chinese issuers of securities in which the Fund invests. Incidents involving China's or the region's security may cause uncertainty in Chinese markets and may adversely affect the Chinese economy and the Fund's investments. Export growth continues to be a major driver of China's rapid economic growth. Reduction in spending on Chinese products and services, supply chain diversification, institution of additional tariffs or other trade barriers (including as a result of heightened trade tensions or a trade war between China and the U.S. or in response to actual or alleged Chinese cyber activity) or a downturn in any of the economies of China's key trading partners may have an adverse impact on the Chinese economy. The Fund's portfolio may include companies that are subject to economic or trade restrictions (but not investment restrictions) imposed by the U.S. or other governments due to national security, human rights or other concerns of such government. So long as these restrictions do not include restrictions on investments, the Fund is generally expected to invest in such companies.

Chinese companies are not subject to the same degree of regulatory requirements, accounting standards or auditor oversight as companies in more developed countries. As a result, information about the Chinese securities in which the Fund invests may be less reliable or complete. Chinese companies with securities listed on U.S. exchanges may be delisted if they do not meet U.S. accounting standards and auditor oversight requirements, which would significantly decrease the liquidity and value of the securities. There may be significant obstacles to obtaining information necessary for investigations into or litigation against Chinese companies, and shareholders may have limited legal remedies. Chinese companies may also be subject to significantly weaker recordkeeping requirements than the requirements imposed upon U.S. companies.

Market Risk. Market risk is the risk that a particular security, or Fund Shares in general, may fall in value. Securities are subject to market fluctuations caused by such factors as economic, political, regulatory or market developments, changes in interest rates and perceived trends in securities prices.

Derivatives Risk. The use of derivative instruments (i.e. swap agreements and forward contracts) involves risks different from, or possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in securities and other traditional investments. These risks include: (i) the risk that the counterparty to a derivative transaction may not fulfill its contractual obligations; (ii) risk of mispricing or improper valuation; and (iii) the risk that changes in the value of the derivative may not correlate perfectly with the underlying asset.

Active Management Risk. The Fund is actively-managed and its performance reflects investment decisions that the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser makes for the Fund.

Depositary Receipts Risk. Depositary receipts may be less liquid than the underlying shares in their primary trading market. Any distributions paid to the holders of depositary receipts are usually subject to a fee charged by the depositary. Holders of depositary receipts may have limited voting rights, and investment restrictions in certain countries.

Swap Agreements Risk. The Fund may utilize swap agreements to derive its exposure to one or more of the China Dragons. Swap agreements may involve greater risks than direct investment in securities as they may be leveraged and are subject to credit risk, counterparty risk and valuation risk.

Consumer Discretionary Sector Risk. Consumer discretionary companies, such as retailers, media companies and consumer services companies, provide non-essential goods and services. These companies manufacture products and provide discretionary services directly to the consumer, and the success of these companies is tied closely to the performance of the overall domestic and international economy, interest rates, competition and consumer confidence. Success depends heavily on disposable household income and consumer spending.

Information Technology Companies Risk. Information technology companies face intense competition, both domestically and internationally, which may have an adverse effect on profit margins. Like other technology companies, information technology companies may have limited product lines, markets, financial resources or personnel. The products of information technology companies may face obsolescence due to rapid technological developments, frequent new product introduction, unpredictable changes in growth rates and competition for the services of qualified personnel.

Large Capitalization Risk. Large capitalization companies may be less able than smaller capitalization companies to adapt to changing market conditions.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with a limited operating history. As a result, prospective investors have a limited track record or history on which to base their investment decision.

Non-Diversification Risk. As a "non-diversified" fund, the Fund may hold a smaller number of portfolio securities than many other funds.

Concentration Risk. The Fund is concentrated in the industry or group of industries comprising the consumer discretionary sector and communication services sector.

