Novonix Ltd.: NOVONIX Achieves Critical Operational Milestone

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ: NVX, ASX: NVX) ("NOVONIX" or the "Company"), a leading battery materials and technology company, announced today the delivery of its first mass production, commercial-grade sample of synthetic graphite for industrial applications to one of North America's largest value-added carbon processors with a global market reach.

"We're pleased to have hit this significant manufacturing milestone," says Mike O'Kronley, CEO, NOVONIX. "This demonstrates that industrial-grade products can be produced using NOVONIX's proprietary continuous graphitization furnace technology at a mass production scale and is another step towards bringing our battery-grade materials to market. As we continue to scale our facility, the ability to provide volumes to markets outside the battery space diversifies our product portfolio and provides the opportunity to increase our planned production at Riverside for 2026."

NOVONIX provided an industrial-grade mass production sample of specified products for final qualification for use in various industrial applications. Industrial-grade product qualification is fast and flexible and enables a faster path to market than battery-grade synthetic graphite. Any target supply volumes will be further defined once final product qualification has been completed and a definitive supply agreement has been established.

NOVONIX's Riverside facility is poised to become the first large-scale production site dedicated to high-performance synthetic graphite for the battery, defense, and industrial sectors in North America with mass production starting next year for its lead customer, Panasonic. To meet increasing customer demand, the Company previously announced plans for its second synthetic graphite manufacturing plant, also in Chattanooga, Tennessee, known as the Enterprise South location. Together, these facilities will give NOVONIX a total production capacity of over 50,000 tonnes per year.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX is a leading battery technology company revolutionizing the global lithium-ion battery industry with innovative, sustainable technologies, high-performance materials, and more efficient production methods. The Company manufactures industry-leading battery cell testing equipment, is growing its high-performance synthetic graphite material manufacturing operations, and has developed a patented all-dry, zero-waste cathode synthesis process. Through advanced R&D capabilities, proprietary technology, and strategic partnerships, NOVONIX has gained a prominent position in the electric vehicle and energy storage systems battery industry and is powering a cleaner energy future.

