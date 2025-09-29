Q2 Metals Corp: Q2 Metals Reports Multiple Wide, Mineralized Intercepts at the Cisco Lithium Project, Including 272.5 Metres at 1.61% Li20

Highlights:

Three (3) drill holes from the 2025 drill program with strong analytical results are reported herein: CS25-036: nine (9) separate intervals, the widest being 272.5 m at 1.61% Li 2 O.



CS25-038: 17 separate intervals, the widest being 66.5 m at 1.55% Li 2 O and

58.9 m at 1.09% Li 2 O .



CS25-039: 12 separate intervals, including:



108.5 m at 1.62% Li 2 O , 71.0 m at 1.84% Li 2 O, 77.7 m at 1.48% Li 2 O, and 107.4 m at 1.87% Li 2 O

at and at .

Three (3) drill rigs continue to operate on the Cisco Project, with a fourth scheduled to start at the end of October 2025.

The upcoming drilling programs will be primarily focused on infill-scale drilling within the main mineralized zone, supporting the Company's efforts to deliver an initial inferred Mineral Resource Estimate in the first half of 2026.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q2 Metals Corp. (TSX.V: QTWO | OTCQB: QUEXF | FSE: 458) ("Q2" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from the ongoing 2025 drill program (the "2025 Drill Program") at the Company's Cisco Lithium Project (the "Project" or the "Cisco Project"), located within the greater Nemaska traditional territory of the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada.

"Hole 36, with its 272.5 metres of continuous spodumene pegmatite grading 1.61% Li 2 O is a significant confirmation of the substantial width of the Mineralized Zone, especially when considered alongside intervals such as the 347 metres of continuous spodumene pegmatite in Hole 21," said Neil McCallum, Vice President of Exploration for Q2 Metals. "Importantly, the Mineralized Zone remains open at depth and along strike, indicating strong potential for further expansion. Our geology team has designed a robust drilling program for the upcoming drilling program as we continue to define the extent of the Mineralized Zone and advance toward an inferred Mineral Resource estimate."

The analytical results reported herein represent the first three (3) drill holes completed during the summer 2025 drill campaign.

As previously reported (see news release of June 10, 2025), hole CS25-036 was paused prior to the start of this year's goose-hunting season break and ended before the intended completion depth. Several wide pegmatite intervals were intercepted, and assays were reported on the first 302 metres ("m") of drilling completed during the winter 2025 drill campaign. The entirety of the assays on drill hole CS25-036 are now reported herein. The analytical results continue to confirm the robust width of the mineralized zone at this location.

Drill holes CS25-038 and 039 confirmed the mineralization at the southern portion of the mineralized zone with many intervals reporting greater than 1.5% Li2O. Drilling at the Cisco Project is ongoing, with three (3) drill rigs currently operating on site. A fourth drill rig has been mobilized to site and is scheduled to start at the end of October 2025, further accelerating the pace of the exploration program.

The primary focus of the fall and winter drilling campaign with be on infill-scale drilling within the main mineralized zone. The work is designed to support the Company's objective of delivering an initial inferred Mineral Resource Estimate in the first half of 2026.

Pegmatite intervals and analytical results from the current program will be reported as they are received and reviewed.

Figure 1. Map of Recent Drill Holes with Analytical Results at Cisco Property





Figure 2. Cross-Section E, Hole-36 in relation to the Exploration Target

Table 1. Summary of Analytical Results of Drill Holes CS25-036, 038 and 039 at Cisco Project

All intervals of greater than 2 m of core-length and greater than 0.30% Li2O are included in Table 1. Internal dilution of non-pegmatite material was limited to intervals of less than 5 m. No specific grade cap or lower cut-offs were used during grade and width calculations. All intervals are reported as core widths and mineralized intervals in all the holes drilled thus far are not representative of the true width as the modelled pegmatite zones are being refined with every additional hole.

Drill Hole Collar Information

The summary of drill holes CS25-036, CS25-038 and CS-25-039, including basic location and dip/azimuth, is detailed below (Table 2).





Table 2. Summary of Drill Hole Collar Information, Cisco Project (CS25-036, CS25-038 and CS-25- 039)

Sampling, Analytical Methods and QA/QC Protocols

All drilling was conducted using diamond drill rig with NQ sized core and all drill core samples are shipped to SGS Canada's preparation facility in Val D'Or, Quebec, for standard sample preparation (code PRP92) which includes drying at 105°C, crushing to 90% passing 2 mm, riffle split 500 g, and pulverize 85% passing 75 microns. The pulps are then shipped by air to SGS Canada's laboratory in Burnaby, BC, where the samples are homogenized and subsequently analyzed for multi-element (including Li and Ta) using sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish (code GE_ICM91A50). The reported Li grade will be multiplied by the standard conversion factor of 2.153 which results in an equivalent Li 2 O grade. Drill core was saw-cut with half-core sent for geochemical analysis and half-core remaining in the box for reference. The same side of the core was sampled to maintain representativeness.

A Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC) protocol following industry best practices was incorporated into the sampling program. Measures include the systematic insertion of quartz blanks and certified reference materials (CRMs) into sample batches at a rate of approximately 5% each. Additionally, analysis of pulp-split and reject-split duplicates was completed to assess analytical precision. The QP has verified the QA/QC results of the analytical work.

Qualified Person

Neil McCallum, B.Sc., P.Geol, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and a registered permit holder with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and member in good standing with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario. Mr. McCallum has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release. Mr. McCallum is a director and the Vice President Exploration for Q2.

Upcoming Events

Q2 is attending the following conferences and events:

Investissement Quebec

Critical and Strategic Minerals Trade Mission South Korea & Japan September 29 - October 3, 2025 The Hidden Gems Conference New York, NY October 20 - 21, 2025 IMARC Sydney, Australia October 21 - 23, 2025 XPLOR Montreal QC October 27 - 30, 2025

ABOUT Q2 METALS CORP.

Q2 Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the Cisco Lithium Project located within the greater Nemaska traditional territory of the Eeyou Istchee, James Bay, Quebec, Canada.

Cisco is comprised of 801 claims, totaling 41,253 hectares, with the main mineralized zone just 6.5 km from the Billy Diamond Highway, which transects the Project and leads to the Town of Matagami, rail head of the Canadian National Railway, approximately 150 km to the south.

The Cisco Project has district-scale potential with an initial Exploration Target estimating a range of potential lithium mineralization of 215 to 329 million tonnes at a grade ranging from 1.0 to 1.38% Li 2 O, based only on the first 40 holes drilled. An Exploration Target is used to provide a conceptual estimate of the potential quantity and grade of a mineral deposit, based on known and additional limited geological evidence. It is an early-stage assessment that will help to guide further exploration, but it is not a mineral resource or mineral reserve and should not be treated as such.

Drill testing continues with mineralization open at depth and along strike with potential for expansion at the Cisco Mineralized Zone. The 2025 Exploration Program is ongoing, with rolling assay results anticipated in the coming weeks and months as the Company works towards an initial mineral resource estimate.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Alicia Milne Jason McBride Chris Ackerman President & CEO Investor Relations Manager Corporate Development Alicia@Q2metals.com Jason@Q2metals.com Chris@Q2metals.com Telephone: 1 (800) 482-7560 E-mail: info@Q2metals.com

www.Q2Metals.com

Social Media:

Follow the Company: Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Accordingly, all statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, any statements or plans regard the geological prospects of the Company's properties and the future exploration endeavors of the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date specified in such statement. Forward looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, drilling results on the Cisco Project and inferences made therefrom, the conceptual nature of an exploration target on the Cisco Project, the potential scale of the Cisco Project, the focus of the Company's current and future exploration and drill programs, the scale, scope and location of future exploration and drilling activities, the Company's expectations in connection with the projects and exploration programs being met, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain necessary approvals, variations in ore grade or recovery rates, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, unsuccessful exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, reallocation of proposed use of funds, general economic, market or business conditions, risks associated with regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, uninsured risks, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same. Readers are cautioned that mineral exploration and development of mines is an inherently risky business and accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for its recently completed fiscal period, which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.com .

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4331261e-cebb-4c67-9893-dbaaff9ac7d6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e4062bc-2cab-4b93-b874-008b2ac2b849

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e86ce834-9182-4102-b1e2-5bb67207ffe4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7996190c-019b-4b46-81f9-74cb18b9498d