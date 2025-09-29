Anzeige
Montag, 29.09.2025
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Baker Hughes to Supply Subsea Tree Systems and Associated Services for Petrobras

  • Baker Hughes to supply up to 50 subsea trees and associated equipment in Brazil

HOUSTON and LONDON, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Monday a significant award from Petrobras to supply up to 50 subsea tree systems and associated services to support offshore oil and gas production across multiple fields in Brazil. The award was secured through an open tender.

Under the agreement, Baker Hughes will manufacture Petrobras' pre-salt standard subsea trees, as well as subsea distribution units, in-line tees and vertical connection systems, to enable safe, reliable and efficient production on the seafloor. In addition, topside control cabinets will provide monitoring and control of subsea equipment from floating production storage and offloading vessels.

"Baker Hughes has a history of innovation and operational excellence throughout our decades of collaboration with Petrobras," said Amerino Gatti, executive vice president of Oilfield Services & Equipment, Baker Hughes. "This agreement opens new opportunities to accelerate growth in Brazil's offshore energy sector, and we look forward to helping Petrobras efficiently and responsibly develop the hydrocarbon resources that power Latin America."

These modern subsea systems will enhance recovery in established fields including Albacora, Jubarte and Barracuda-Caratinga. They will also be deployed in more recent pre-salt developments, including the Mero and Buzios fields, to optimize production in new wells.

Baker Hughes has been deeply involved in the development of Brazil's offshore oil and gas industry, and its localization strategy contributes to the nation's economy. The project will commence procurement and manufacturing in the third quarter of 2025.

About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations
Brian Reynolds
+1 346-315-6663
brian.reynolds@bakerhughes.com

Investor Relations:

Chase Mulvehill
+1 346-297-2561
investor.relations@bakerhughes.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
