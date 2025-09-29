Veriff named a Leader in G2's Identity Verification Grid Report

Veriff earns the top spot in G2's Autumn report, achieving a 100% satisfaction rating for product direction, praised for its ease of use and powerful fraud prevention capabilities.

New York, Sept. 29, 2025, a global AI-native identity verification company powering trust infrastructure online, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the G2 Autumn 2025 Identity Verification Grid® Report. The ranking highlights Veriff's strong performance in both customer satisfaction and market presence, placing it among the top providers in the industry.

Based on feedback from verified customers on G2, Veriff received outstanding scores in key areas, ranking far ahead of the market average:

100 % of users believe the product is headed in the right direction.

96 % of users find Veriff easy to do business with.

94 % of users praised its ease of administration.

Veriff continues to earn high marks for ease of use, quality of support, and product scalability.

"This recognition reflects Veriff's commitment to innovation and building trust for our customers," said Kaarel Kotkas, CEO and founder of Veriff. "Knowing who to trust is critical for any business to fight fraud, stay compliant, and create secure digital experiences. This recognition from real users validates the impact of our mission of building a trust infrastructure."

As fraud continues to evolve, Veriff's technology enables businesses to stay ahead of threats with AI-native decisioning, global document coverage, and rapid verification speeds-all supported by a professional customer success team. Customers particularly value Veriff's advanced document and biometric verification capabilities, which enable organizations to onboard users quickly while maintaining rigorous fraud prevention measures.

G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, ranks products based on verified customer reviews as well as market data such as seller size, social impact, and global reach. To qualify, identity verification solutions must offer a broad set of verification methods-including document checks, biometric authentication, and fraud risk analysis-that enable businesses to securely confirm user identities, build trust online and offline, and comply with anti-fraud and privacy regulations.

About Veriff

Veriffis a global identity platform helping businesses build trust online. Our AI-native technology combines automation and human expertise to quickly and accurately verify users worldwide with minimal friction. Trusted by leading companies like Blockchain, Bolt, Deel, Monzo, Starship, Trustpilot, and Webull across finance, marketplaces, mobility, gaming, and other industries. Our trust infrastructure helps businesses stay compliant, prevent fraud, protect users, and scale globally, enabling a safer, more transparent internet for everyone.

