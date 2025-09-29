NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. Reiterates its Strategic Plan to Build Long-Term Value by Bridging Traditional Capital Markets with Web3 Infrastructure

Vancouver, B.C., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE:NXT) (OTCQB:NXTDF) (FSE:Z12) ("NextGen" or the "Company") a digital asset and fintech platform bridging traditional capital markets with Web3 infrastructure, today provides an update on its strategic priorities and corporate strategy.

Further to its news release of September 24, 2025 and September 25, 2025 , NextGen has received approval by the majority of its shareholders and the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for its proposed expansion of its business into the digital asset ecosystem and the implementation of a cryptocurrency treasury management strategy (the "Change of Business").

To this end, the Company announced on September 26, 2025 that it had purchased 444 TAO tokens, the native digital asset of the Bittensor network, and had immediately staked the tokens with RoundTable 21, a top-ranking Bittensor validator.

This transaction marks an important milestone in NextGen's new long-term strategy to connect traditional capital markets with the rapidly evolving realm of decentralized AI and digital networks. By staking its TAO right away, the Company:

Establishes an immediate, scalable, infrastructure-driven revenue stream that diversifies the Company's income base; and

Strengthens its foundation to move into validator operations, subnet development, and other AI-focused opportunities across the Bittensor network.

As described in the Company's Listing Statement, NextGen will continue expanding into cryptocurrency mining, staking, blockchain infrastructure support, and related activities (collectively, "Digital Asset Infrastructure Operations"). This strategic expansion aligns with the Company's technical capabilities and reflects its long-term vision for scalable, tech-driven growth.

As part of this initiative, NextGen plans to, among other things, integrate with the Bittensor network, a decentralized protocol for AI model training and coordination. The Company also intends to deploy validator nodes, co-develop AI-focused subnets targeting real-world applications such as natural language processing and predictive analytics, and acquire and stake TAO tokens to secure network participation and generate staking-based revenue, the latter initiative of which has been completed as of September 26 . These operations build on and complement the existing Cloud AI Hosting platform, leveraging hardware infrastructure into blockchain enabled services. The Company may also expand into other comparable crypto assets or ecosystems as opportunities arise, further diversifying its digital infrastructure strategy.

In addition, NextGen intends to manage a crypto treasury program to support its Digital Asset Infrastructure Operations. The Company may acquire and hold digital assets, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, TAO, or other cryptocurrencies, for purposes aligned with its operational strategy. These assets will not be held as passive financial investments, but as operational inputs-similar to hardware-used to facilitate staking, provide collateral for validator participation, and maintain reserves of liquid assets to support ongoing infrastructure operations. The treasury will be actively managed with risk oversight policies to mitigate volatility, liquidity, and custodial risks.

By combining its expertise in GPU-based infrastructure, blockchain validation, and decentralized compute networks, NextGen's expansion underscores its objective to maximize asset utilization across hardware, software, and digital networks. The Company's strategy positions it at the intersection of AI, blockchain, and Web3 infrastructure, with the goal of creating value through the provision of infrastructure services, the validation of decentralized networks, and management of its crypto treasury.

About NextGen Digital Platforms Inc.

NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE:NXT) (OTCQB:NXTDF) (FSE:Z12) is a publicly listed fintech and digital asset company that provides investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of Web3 technologies, blockchain infrastructure, and digital assets. The Company is committed to developing innovative financial structures that align with the future of decentralized finance while prioritizing transparency, regulatory compliance, and shareholder value creation. NextGen also operates PCSections.com, an e-commerce platform and a hardware-as-a-service business supporting the artificial intelligence sector, called Cloud AI hosting.

