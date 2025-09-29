Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DPC5 | ISIN: CA86212H1055 | Ticker-Symbol: 0SV
Frankfurt
29.09.25 | 08:20
3,000 Euro
-0,66 % -0,020
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0003,10014:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.09.2025 13:36 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

StorageVault Canada Inc.: StorageVault Completes Previously Announced Acquisitions; Adjusted Total Reaches $132.6 Million

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("StorageVault") (SVI-TSX) is pleased to announce that, further to its April 23, 2025 and June 24, 2025 news releases, it has completed the acquisition of 4 additional stores (collectively, the "Acquisitions") from four vendor groups (collectively, the "Vendors"), for an aggregate purchase price of $60.8 million. All of the Acquisitions are arm's length.

The aggregate purchase price for the Acquisitions in the amount of $60.8 million, subject to customary adjustments, was paid with funds on hand and mortgage financing.

One previously announced acquisition from the April 23, 2025 news release, valued at $2.6 million, was not completed due to due diligence conditions not being satisfied and was replaced. This transaction was replaced with the acquisition of a new asset valued at $9.0 million, bringing the total completed transactions year to date to $132.6 million.

About StorageVault Canada Inc.
StorageVault owns and operates 263 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 232 of these locations plus over 5,000 portable storage units representing over 13.2 million rentable square feet on 767 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics' solutions and professional records management services, ?such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205
ir@storagevaultcanada.com

Follow us:
Instagram: @accessstorageca @depotiumminientrepot @sentinelstorageca @cubeitportablestorage
Facebook: /AccessStorageCA /Depotium /SentinelStorageCanada /Cubeit /FlexSpaceLogistics


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.