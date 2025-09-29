Eden Kaya Announces 150MW Solar Expansion in Taiwan Through Renewable Ergon

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Eden Kaya, Founder & CEO of Renewable Ergon , today announced the expansion of the company's renewable energy portfolio with a landmark 150MW multi-phase solar project in Taiwan. This development reinforces Renewable Ergon's mission to deliver transparent, profitable, and impactful clean energy solutions across Asia, while strengthening Taiwan's leadership in the global renewable transition.

The expansion will be executed in three key phases:

Phase 1: 37.5MW utility-scale solar - providing large-scale grid support to strengthen Taiwan's national energy resilience.

Phase 2: 62.5MW distributed solar projects - designed to empower businesses, institutions, and local municipalities with direct access to clean energy.

Phase 3: 50MW hybrid fishery-solar farm - combining aquaculture with solar power to maximize land use efficiency while supporting local communities.

Together, these projects are designed to power over 40,000 households annually, generate significant carbon emission reductions, and contribute directly to Taiwan's 2025 renewable energy targets, which aim for 20% clean energy generation nationwide.

Strategic Partnerships and Technology Integration

The Taiwan expansion will be delivered in close partnership with local stakeholders, utilities, and engineering partners, ensuring seamless integration into existing infrastructure. Renewable Ergon will also implement advanced predictive maintenance systems, smart grid monitoring, and energy storage integration to guarantee consistent output and long-term operational efficiency.

"Our expansion in Taiwan is more than an energy project-it's a statement of our commitment to building a sustainable future that balances transparency, profitability, and impact," said Eden Kaya, CEO of Renewable Ergon. "We are proud to collaborate with local communities and institutions to create long-term value while helping accelerate the transition toward net-zero emissions."

Driving Global Impact and Investor Value

Founded in 2024, Renewable Ergon has rapidly positioned itself as a next-generation renewable energy developer with projects spanning North America and Asia. The Taiwan project reflects the company's philosophy of combining cutting-edge renewable technologies with community-driven partnerships, ensuring measurable outcomes for both investors and society.

The company's model emphasizes:

Transparent investor reporting with real-time project insights.

Predictive maintenance and data analytics for maximum efficiency.

Community integration, including innovative hybrid solar-fishery models that generate both energy and sustainable food production.

Scalable design, ensuring projects can expand in line with regional energy needs.

With this expansion, Renewable Ergon continues to build on its reputation as a trusted partner for institutional investors, governments, and stakeholders seeking reliable, impactful renewable energy opportunities.

About Renewable Ergon

Renewable Ergon is a global renewable energy company founded by Eden Kaya with a mission to create transparent, profitable, and impactful energy solutions. With offices in New York, New Jersey, and Singapore, the company is actively developing solar and hybrid renewable projects across Asia and North America. Its portfolio includes utility-scale solar farms, distributed solar projects, and hybrid fishery-solar systems that integrate environmental, social, and economic value.

