Picton Property Income (PCTN) has completed the £34.5m sale of its largest office asset by value, crystallising the value in what is a high-quality but low-yielding property and further reducing exposure to the office sector. The proceeds will be deployed into the share buyback programme and accretive investment opportunities.

Picton Property Income is an internally managed UK REIT that invests in a diversified portfolio of commercial property across the UK. It is total return driven with an income focus and aims to generate attractive returns through proactive management of the portfolio.

