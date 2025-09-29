Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - Hugo Inc. today announced 60% growth in client partnerships over the past six months, fueled by strong demand for specialized customer support and back-office operations among fintechs.

The company also revealed a strategic acquisitions pipeline in regulatory compliance, fraud analytics, and finance operations as part of its vision to become a comprehensive financial services partner.

Hugo's growth reflects its ability to address the operational pain points that most often slow fintech scaling. Its specialized teams deliver measurable results, consistently achieving reconciliation accuracy rates above 99%, halving dispute resolution times, and maintaining compliance across client portfolios.

"Generic support breaks down quickly in fintech because financial products aren't simple; they carry regulatory risk and technical complexity," said Orinola Gbadebo-Smith, Co-Founder and CEO of Hugo Inc. "That's why we've built specialist teams who not only understand the nuance but can act on it immediately, giving our clients the speed and reliability they need to grow with confidence."

As a result, Hugo has become a trusted partner for fintechs navigating scale. Consistent performance on client accounts has fueled retention and referrals, earning the company recognition from Clutch as the fastest-growing customer service BPO for two consecutive years.

Central to Hugo's delivery model is HugoSphere, the company's proprietary talent engine, which sources, trains, and develops specialist teams to run sensitive fintech workflows at scale.

Its programs cover:

Finance operations

Payment processing

Cryptocurrencies

Fraud prevention

Compliance support

These ensure that teams are fluent in both current standards and emerging regulations.

"We're constantly refining how we build and train teams as the fintech environment changes," said Taire A., VP of Innovation at Hugo Inc.

"Through HugoSphere, we embed financial literacy as a baseline, layer in micro-certifications on emerging requirements, and create specialist pools tailored to segments like payments, lending, or crypto. This approach allows us to update training quickly and prepare our teams for what's next. It's why clients trust us to scale their most critical operations."

Delivering Results That Scale With Client Growth

An example of Hugo's specialized approach involves a premier online cashback platform struggling with transaction attribution accuracy and scaling reward verification operations.

Hugo's customer support and back office teams worked together to implement engineered attribution systems paired with specialist quality assurance processes.

Attribution accuracy improved from 90% to 99% while the platform successfully onboarded over 1,500 new retailers, a 150% increase against target. These operational improvements drove a 40% rise in user participation and a 20% uplift in transactions from new partners, while also re-engaging 25% of previously dormant users.

The improved customer experience was reflected in over 5,000 new Trustpilot reviews in 12 months, raising the platform's rating from 4.1 to 4.6.

"This partnership showcased our ability to step into complex fintech operations and deliver immediate impact," said Gbadebo-Smith. "While competitors were proposing six-month implementation timelines, we were delivering measurable results in weeks. That operational agility is what fintechs need to compete and scale."

Strategic Vision: Becoming a Fully Integrated Partner

Building on this operational foundation, Hugo is pursuing strategic acquisitions to evolve from a specialized support provider into a comprehensive financial services partner.

The company expects to close several acquisition opportunities whose capabilities directly complement Hugo's customer support and back office expertise.

"Most fintech companies today work with multiple vendors, one for customer support, another for back office operations, and yet another for specialized financial services," explained Kirill Pesterev, Chief Corporate Development Officer at Hugo Inc. "Our vision is to become the single integrated partner that handles all these functions seamlessly. The strategic acquisitions we're pursuing will make that vision a reality."

Hugo is entering its next phase of growth with a clear roadmap: expanding through strategic acquisitions, strengthening financial services expertise, and building a fully integrated delivery platform for fintechs and financial institutions worldwide.

This strategy positions the company to meet rising demand at the intersection of customer experience, regulatory compliance, and financial operations, a segment expected to see significant investment as fintechs mature globally.

For more information about Hugo Inc.'s fintech services and capabilities, visit www.hugoinc.com.

About Hugo Inc.

Hugo Inc. is a next-generation business process outsourcing provider specializing in customer experience & fintech operations powered by exceptional global talent and innovative technology. The company identifies and invests in underserved regions with outstanding talent potential worldwide. Founded with a mission to create meaningful opportunities while delivering exceptional service, Hugo partners with forward-thinking companies across North America and Europe to transform their customer experience operations. Hugo has been recognized as the fastest-growing customer service BPO company by Clutch for two consecutive years.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268104

SOURCE: Hugo Technologies Inc.