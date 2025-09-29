Cameron Ashley Building Products Expands Midwest Footprint With New Distribution Center in Omaha, NE

New facility enhances service reach across Nebraska, Southwest Iowa, and surrounding markets

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Cameron Ashley Building Products (Cameron Ashley) has expanded its Midwest presence with the opening of a new distribution center in Omaha, Nebraska, giving customers faster, more reliable access to insulation, roofing, siding, wallboard and all related accessories.

Cameron Ashley Building Products - Omaha, NE



"Omaha and the surrounding region are seeing steady growth in both residential and commercial construction," said Warren Michaelson, Regional Vice President. "With this new location, we can provide local customers with quicker access to our products and services, supported by a dedicated team that truly understands the market. This expansion also reinforces our strategy of having the right products in stock, near our customers, and delivered fast."

"This new location positions us to grow with our customers as the region's construction activity continues to thrive," Michaelson added.

Mike Herwig, Omaha Distribution Center Manager, noted, "Cameron Ashley is committed to combining product expertise with unmatched service. Our Omaha team is ready to provide customers with the knowledge, tools, and support to keep projects moving without delays."

With this addition, Cameron Ashley strengthens its Midwest network, providing enhanced service coverage to customers across Nebraska, Southwest Iowa, and beyond.

About Cameron Ashley Building Products, Inc.

Cameron Ashley is a leading wholesale distributor of roofing, insulation, gypsum, siding, and other specialty building products. We deliver a premier portfolio of nationally recognized brands to customers across the lumber and building materials industry. With more than 70 distribution centers nationwide, we stock large volumes of building products locally and offer flexible, customer-centric delivery options through our F^ST same-day or next-day delivery platforms. Our relationship-driven approach includes the industry-leading PLUS® Points loyalty program, free merchandising support, as well as exclusive purchasing and show incentives. Customers can shop anytime through either our CONNECT online portal or mobile app, which provide real-time access to product availability, pricing, order history, secure payments, and detailed product specs and warranties. To learn more or place an order, visit cameronashleybp.com.

