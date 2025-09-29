The Keloid Plastic Surgery Center Discusses How to Treat Ear Keloids From Piercings and Trauma

Board-certified surgeons Dr. Gabriel Salloum and Dr. Roberto Mendez share insights into ear keloid treatment, emphasizing personalized care plans that combine surgical precision with advanced therapies for lasting results.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Ear keloids are a challenging type of scar that can develop after piercings, injuries, or other forms of trauma to the ear. These scars not only change the appearance of the ear but can also cause discomfort, tenderness, or itchiness. For patients who struggle with ear keloids, effective treatment can feel difficult to find. The Keloid Plastic Surgery Center, with offices in Miami Beach and Aventura, provides specialized options designed to address these stubborn growths and help patients restore comfort and confidence.

Dr. Mendez and Dr. Salloum

Led by Dr. Gabriel Salloum and Dr. Roberto Mendez, The Keloid Plastic Surgery Center combines surgical precision with advanced therapies.

Understanding Ear Keloids

A keloid is a scar that continues to grow beyond the original wound. Unlike a typical scar, which flattens and fades over time, a keloid becomes raised, firm, and may spread into surrounding healthy tissue. Ear keloids often appear after ear piercings, particularly when the body reacts aggressively to the healing process. They can also form after cuts, burns, or other trauma to the ear.

Patients sometimes mistake keloids for other bumps that appear after a piercing, such as a small infection-related lump or a hypertrophic scar. However, keloids differ in that they rarely shrink on their own and tend to increase in size over time. Knowing the difference between a temporary bump and a keloid is important for early treatment. The Keloid Plastic Surgery Center provides educational resources such as What's the Difference Between a Keloid and a Piercing Bump? and Keloids on Ear Piercings: Everything You Need to Know to help patients better understand these scars.

Common Causes and Symptoms

The most common causes of ear keloids include:

Ear piercings, particularly in the cartilage

Cuts or trauma to the ear

Burns or surgical incisions

Keloids can vary in size, from small nodules around the piercing site to larger, irregular masses that distort the ear's natural shape. Symptoms may include:

Raised, firm scar tissue

Itchiness or tenderness

Continued growth beyond the original wound site

Beyond these symptoms, many patients also struggle with the cosmetic impact, which can lead to self-consciousness or discomfort in social situations. Because keloids can keep enlarging, seeking medical evaluation from a specialist is an important step in managing the condition.

Why Specialized Care Matters

Treating ear keloids is complex. General scar treatments often fail to control keloid growth, and simple excision without additional therapy frequently results in recurrence. Specialized care from doctors experienced in keloid management offers patients the best chance of long-term improvement.

At the Keloid Plastic Surgery Center, board-certified surgeons Dr. Gabriel Salloum and Dr. Roberto Mendez bring specialized experience in treating keloid scars, applying advanced techniques to address this challenging condition. With offices in Miami Beach, FL, and Aventura, FL, the practice offers both surgical and non-surgical options tailored to each patient's needs.

Treatment Options for Ear Keloids

The right treatment depends on the keloid's size, location, and the patient's overall health. Available options include both surgical and non-surgical approaches, often used in combination for the best results.

Keloid Removal Surgery

One of the most effective ways to manage ear keloids is keloid removal surgery. During this procedure, the keloid is carefully excised, and the wound is closed in a way that minimizes tension on the skin. Surgery alone, however, carries a high risk of recurrence. To reduce this risk, additional therapies are often recommended following excision.

Cryotherapy

Cryotherapy uses extreme cold, typically liquid nitrogen, to freeze and shrink keloid tissue. This approach is sometimes used on smaller ear keloids or in combination with surgery to improve outcomes. Cryotherapy can reduce size, soften tissue, and make surgical removal easier.

Superficial Radiation Therapy (SRT-100)

Superficial radiation therapy, also called SRT-100, delivers targeted, low-dose radiation to the area where the keloid was removed. This reduces the chance of the scar reforming. Radiation therapy is one of the most effective strategies for lowering recurrence rates after surgery.

Non-Surgical Treatments

For patients who may not be candidates for surgery or who prefer less invasive care, non-surgical treatments are available. These can include steroid injections, pressure therapy, or topical treatments designed to reduce inflammation and slow scar growth. While these options may not eliminate a keloid entirely, they can improve symptoms and appearance.

The Importance of Combination Therapy

Research and clinical experience show that the most effective approach often involves combining therapies. For example, removing a keloid surgically and then applying superficial radiation or cryotherapy greatly reduces the risk of regrowth. Similarly, injections and topical treatments may be used before or after surgery to help control the scar tissue.

The Keloid Plastic Surgery Center emphasizes personalized treatment planning, recognizing that each patient's keloid history and healing response is unique.

Patient Impact and Quality of Life

Ear keloids can have a significant impact on daily life. Beyond physical symptoms like itching or tenderness, many patients report feeling self-conscious about their appearance. Large keloids may make it difficult to wear earrings or headphones and can cause social discomfort.

Treating these scars can restore not only physical comfort but also emotional well-being. The practice regularly shares patient case updates to show real-world outcomes and demonstrate how treatment can improve quality of life.

Locations and Access to Care

Patients seeking care for ear keloids can visit the Keloid Plastic Surgery Center in either Miami Beach, FL, or Aventura, FL. Both offices provide access to the same advanced treatment options and experienced surgeons. Appointments can be scheduled online through the center's consultation request form.

When to See a Specialist

Not every bump on the ear requires treatment, but when a scar continues to grow, becomes uncomfortable, or causes cosmetic concerns, it may be a keloid. Early evaluation by a keloid specialist can prevent the scar from becoming larger and more difficult to manage.

Patients should seek care if they notice:

A scar that is raised and firm

Continued growth beyond the original piercing or wound

Persistent itchiness or tenderness

Cosmetic changes that affect confidence

About The Keloid Plastic Surgery Center

The Keloid Plastic Surgery Center is dedicated to the treatment of keloid scars, offering specialized procedures and individualized care plans. Led by Dr. Gabriel Salloum and Dr. Roberto Mendez, the practice combines surgical precision with advanced therapies such as cryotherapy and superficial radiation. With offices in Miami Beach, FL, and Aventura, FL, the center provides access to patients across multiple regions who are seeking expert care for keloid management.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit The Keloid Plastic Surgery Center online.

