Classover Holdings, Inc.: Classover and Litespace Announce Strategic Partnership with the Goal of Transforming AI Hiring in Education

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Classover Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:KIDZ, KIDZW) ("Classover" or the "Company"), a leader in K-12 online education and AI-powered learning, today announced a strategic partnership with Litespace, an innovative AI recruiting platform, with the goal of transforming how teaching talent is discovered, evaluated, and scaled.

This collaboration will focus on AI-driven recruitment innovations to redefine teacher hiring at Classover and across the education sector. By combining Classover's deep expertise in education with Litespace's advanced AI recruiting technologies, the partnership aims to reduce friction in hiring, empower better decision-making, and set new standards for efficiency and quality in education workforce development.

"Education is not just about delivering lessons - it is powered by people. Recruiting, training, and supporting great teachers is the foundation of our industry," said Stephanie Luo, CEO of Classover. "Through this strategic partnership with Litespace, we are seeking to move beyond incremental improvements. Together, we will explore how AI can reshape the entire lifecycle of talent in education - from identifying potential teachers to evaluating, supporting, and scaling them. This is about shaping the future of education with people at the center and AI as the enabler."

Litespace is already working with innovative companies across multiple sectors, including a leading logistics technology company that has adopted its platform to optimize workforce recruitment. This cross-industry validation highlights the flexibility of Litespace's AI recruiting solutions and underscores their potential for large-scale talent pipelines such as education.

Classover believes this strategic partnership with Litespace aligns with the Company's broader AI roadmap - from its AI Tutor and Learning Genome initiative for personalized learning, to AI-powered teacher recruitment that ensures scalability and quality of instruction. Together with Litespace, Classover aims to set a new benchmark for AI-driven human capital development in education.

About Classover

Classover Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: KIDZ) is a K-12 online education company transforming its extensive teaching experience into AI-powered learning agents. With over 420,000 hours of live teaching data, Classover is building the "Learning Genome" to provide personalized and measurable support for students and parents.

About Litespace

Litespace is an AI recruiting platform that redefines hiring through innovations in candidate discovery, evaluation, and engagement. Its solutions are already trusted by leading companies across industries such as technology and logistics, helping organizations streamline hiring, reduce costs, and ensure consistent quality in talent acquisition.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Classover's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Classover's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Classover's control including, but not limited to: Classover's ability to achieve the expected benefits from the strategic partnership with Litespace; Classover's ability to execute its business model, including obtaining market acceptance of its products and services; Classover's financial and business performance, including financial projections and business metrics and any underlying assumptions thereunder; Classover's ability to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq; changes in Classover's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; Classover's ability to attract and retain a large number of customers; Classover's future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; regulatory changes related to crypto assets; fluctuations in the price of crypto assets; risks related to the custody of crypto assets, including security risks; Classover's ability to attract and retain key personnel; Classover's expectations regarding its ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection and not infringe on the rights of others; changes in applicable laws or regulations; and the possibility that Classover may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. These risks and uncertainties also include those risks and uncertainties indicated in Classover's filings with the SEC. Classover's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Classover in this press release is based only on information currently available to Classover and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Classover undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

