Regenerative Medical Technology Group: RMTG Partners with BKFC as Official Regenerative Medicine Provider

Combat Sports Partnership Brings Advanced Stem Cell Treatments to Elite Fighters

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCID:RMTG), a global leader in regenerative medicine solutions, announces a new strategic partnership with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) to serve as the league's official stem cell and regenerative medicine provider for treating fighters' sport-related injuries.

Why Fighters Need These Treatments:

Combat sports athletes face brutal physical demands. Research shows MMA fighters experience approximately 28-40 injuries per 100 fight participations, with facial lacerations accounting for nearly 48% of all injuries, followed by hand injuries (13.5%) and nose injuries (10.4%). Traditional treatments often require months of recovery, potentially ending careers.

RMTG's stem cell therapies can offer a game-changing solution - faster healing, reduced inflammation, and tissue regeneration that gets fighters back in action quicker while protecting their long-term health.

Partnership Benefits:

Faster Recovery : Stem cell treatments can cut healing time in half compared to traditional methods

Career Protection : Advanced therapies preserve joint health and extend fighting careers

Pain Reduction : Natural healing that addresses root causes, not just symptoms

Performance Enhancement: Better tissue quality means improved athletic output

"We are very pleased to partner with RMTG to provide the best Stem Cell services for our fighters at BKFC. RMTG is a leader in this field, and we look forward to giving the BKFC Fighters the best healing options possible. Thank you to RMTG for allowing us to partner with the best in the business." David Feldman, President of BKFC

"This partnership with BKFC brings the future of medicine to the toughest athletes on the planet," said David Christensen, CEO of RMTG. "These fighters put everything on the line, and our regenerative medicine gives them the best tools available to recover faster and fight longer."

GSCG CEO Benito Novas said: "Listen, I've been in this industry long enough to know that recovery is everything. The punishment that MMA fighters take is unreal - bare knuckle fighting especially. These stem cell treatments, this regenerative medicine - it's the future of sports medicine. When you're putting your body through what we put it through, you need every advantage you can get. RMTG & GSCG are bringing real science to help fighters not just survive, but dominate. This is next-level medicine for next-level warriors."

Market Opportunity:

BKFC is the world's fastest growing combat sports league, providing RMTG with high-visibility exposure to mainstream audiences. The partnership is designed to bring awareness to these audiences of the benefits of regenerative medicine over traditional forms of sports medicine and open doors across professional athletics where recovery and performance optimization are critical.

About RMTG:

RMTG operates through its Global Stem Cells Group subsidiary across more than 30 countries, distributing regenerative medicine solutions worldwide while specializing in physician education through its ISSCA platform. The Company's integrated approach combines clinical operations, product distribution, manufacturing capabilities, and medical education to capitalize on the rapidly expanding global regenerative medicine market. To learn more, visit www.stemcellsgroup.com.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some information in this document constitutes forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements, such as the arrangement agreed upon with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. The words "plan", "forecast", "anticipates", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "believe", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties and other factors are more fully discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and they include the risk that the Company will not meet expectations regarding the intended benefits, market opportunities, or financial results, associated with its arrangement with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. All forward-looking statements attributable to Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc., herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by the above-mentioned cautionary statement. Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this estimate, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

David Christensen,

CEO Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc.

investor.relations@regenmedtechgroup.com | (800) 956-3935

SOURCE: Regenerative Medical Technology Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/rmtg-partners-with-bkfc-as-official-regenerative-medicine-provider-1079180