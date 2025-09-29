Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - West Vault Mining Inc. (TSXV: WVM) (OTCQX: WVMDF) ("West Vault" or the "Company") is pleased to announce today that it has retained InvestorBrandNetwork ("IBN"). IBN provides cutting-edge communications and a digital engagement platform, and is a multifaceted content creator, publisher, and news distributor providing tailored Platform Solutions for select public companies to amplify visibility and recognition with large, diverse audiences of investors on behalf of the Company. The objective of the engagement is to expand awareness of West Vault Mining and its Hasbrouck Gold Project, located in Nevada. IBN will distribute Company updates and information through financial media outlets and digital platforms.

Under the terms of the agreement, IBN will receive a quarterly cash retainer of US$21,000 for an initial term of 180 days, with the engagement continuing on a quarterly basis thereafter unless otherwise terminated. IBN will commence to provide its services today, with the publication of this news release. The agreement may be subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

IBN is a U.S. based provider of investor services with over 19 years of experience and has worked with both public and private companies across various industries. IBN and its principals are at arm's length to the Company and, to the best of the Company's knowledge, neither IBN nor its principals hold any securities of West Vault.

About West Vault Mining Inc.

West Vault is committed to maximizing shareholder value through its low-risk gold-in-ground strategy. The Company's business model involves acquiring, advancing, holding, and selling high-quality development gold projects in the best jurisdictions.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Although West Vault believes that such information as set out in this press release is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and estimates will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268180

SOURCE: West Vault Mining Inc.