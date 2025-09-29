Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - Investorideas.com, a global news source and expert investing resource covering mining stocks issues a snapshot looking at recent funding news for junior miners as commodity prices climb, featuring fully funded, fully permitted, pre-production gold and silver mining company ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB:ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D).





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6292/268271_4d96a980d455198d_001full.jpg

Recent funding news and updates from junior gold and silver miners making headlines includes: "ESGold Announces Closing of C$8.0 Million Brokered LIFE Offering," "White Gold Corp. Announces $20 Million Private Placement," "Silver X Mining Announces Non-Brokered Life Private Placement Concurrent With Bought Deal Life Offering For Aggregate Gross Proceeds of Up to C$21.5 Million" and "Silver Storm Closes C$13.8 Million Bought Deal LIFE Private Placement."

It is a new era for the once struggling junior mining companies. As gold and silver and other commodities hit new highs, miners in the sector are now able to secure capital for exploration and development, leading to potential new discoveries.

The growth and renewed interest in mining stocks has also been fuelled by Government support both in the US and Canada. Recent news indicates strong US interest in securing key resources, including potential direct government stakes in specific Canadian critical mineral companies, such as Lithium Americas( TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC).

In a recent episode of the Exploring Mining Podcast with host Cali Vanzant and Silver expert Peter Krauth, Peter highlights the growing influence of Eastern markets, central bank gold accumulation surpassing US treasuries, and a robust financing environment for silver companies.

Peter told Investor Ideas, "The financings have been off the charts. We are hearing about financings closing in 1-2 days and oversubscribed. It has been very, very hot and not completely surprising,"

Peter Krauth is a former portfolio adviser and a 20-year veteran of the resource market, with special expertise in precious metals, mining and energy stocks.

Watch the Exploring Mining Podcast





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zV3PX4uh54U

Recent funding news and updates from junior miners:

Following the recent news from ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB:ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) that they had closed an $8 Million financing, they provided a construction update on their Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec, where development is progressing. The Company reports that building construction remains on track, with completion anticipated by mid-Q4 2025. ESGold is fully funded to complete Montauban and is positioned to move forward aggressively, while continuing preparatory work on its prospective initiative in Colombia.

Recent Highlights

Construction Advancing: Development work at Montauban continues to progress on schedule with building completion anticipated in Q4-2025.

Fully Funded: Recent financing provides all necessary capital to complete Montauban and validate the Company's Colombia joint venture.

Upcoming Catalysts: Concentrate test results from both Montauban and Colombia expected in the near-term.

Exploration Upside: Systematic exploration planning underway at Montauban, technical work has identified large, continuous geological structures extending to 1,200 meters, underscoring the district-scale potential of the property.

Colombia Momentum: Ongoing review of the Bolívar area reinforces confidence in validating, closing, and executing the Company's expansion strategy.

Gordon Robb, CEO of ESGold, commented:

"We are extremely pleased with the steady progress at Montauban, where building construction is advancing on schedule and moving toward completion, anticipated by mid-Q4 2025. Thanks to recent funding, we are now in the position of being fully financed to complete Montauban and to advance preparatory work on our prospective initiative in Colombia. With concentrate test results pending and exploration planning underway, the months ahead will be transformative as we build cash flow at Montauban while unlocking long-term discovery potential across our portfolio. ESGold is building the foundation for scalable growth, and we are very excited about what lies ahead."

Building Momentum at Montauban

Construction at the fully permitted Montauban project continues on track, with infrastructure development and building completion anticipated mid-Q4 2025. The facility is advancing toward readiness for equipment delivery and commissioning, aligning with the Company's strategy to begin production in 2026.

Thanks to recent funding, ESGold is in a strong financial position to complete Montauban and advance its Colombia joint venture without the necessity of returning to the market for capital. Once the team arrives in Colombia for on-the-ground validation, ESGold will be fully equipped to close and execute.

In parallel with construction, ESGold is advancing exploration at Montauban. Despite over a century of historic mining, the deposit has never been systematically explored. Recent technical work has identified large, continuous geological structures extending to 1,200 meters, underscoring the district-scale potential of the property.

Why This Matters to Investors

This update reinforces ESGold's unique position as a fully funded, fully permitted, near-term producer with significant exploration upside. Unlike most juniors that rely on continuous dilution, ESGold is advancing toward cash flow in 2026 while systematically unlocking discovery potential. The dual track model of cash flow today and discovery tomorrow positions the Company to deliver sustainable shareholder value through both near term production and long-term growth.

What's Next

Concentrate test results for both Montauban and Colombia.

Colombia validation by ESGold's technical team, followed by deal closure and execution.

Comprehensive 3D geological model of Montauban currently in progress, designed to integrate ANT survey results and guide systematic exploration.

Exploration at Montauban will progress to include systematic drilling to highlight the district-scale significance of the deposit.

ESGold is now fully funded and remains focused on advancing Montauban into production, with cash flow targeted for 2026. The Company's strategy centers on completing construction at its fully permitted Quebec project, generating high-margin revenue from tailings reprocessing, and using that cash flow to fund systematic exploration across the land package. This disciplined approach minimizes dilution and compounds shareholder value over time. With Montauban as the blueprint, ESGold is building a scalable platform designed to deliver sustainable, long-term value for its shareholders.

White Gold Corp. (TSXV: WGO) (OTCQX: WHGOF) (FSE: 29W) recently announced it has entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc. who will act on behalf of the Company, together with a syndicate of agents, on a "best efforts" agency basis, in connection with a brokered private placement of premium flow-through units for a $20 Million Private Placement.

From the news:

Pursuant to an existing investor rights agreement between the Company and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM) (NYSE: AEM) Agnico has the right to participate in the Offering in order to maintain its pro rata interest in the Company, and have indicated to the Company that they intend to maintain their approximate 19.8% interest in the Company on a partially diluted basis.

White Gold owns a portfolio of 15,364 quartz claims across 21 properties covering 305,102 hectares (3,051 km2) representing approximately 40% of Yukon's emerging White Gold District. The Company's flagship White Gold project hosts four near-surface gold deposits which collectively contain an estimated 1,732,300 ounces of gold in Indicated Resources (35.2 million tonnes grading 1.53 g/t Au) and 1,265,900 ounces of gold in Inferred Resources (32.2 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t Au) (see Company news release dated August 21, 2025)(1) with significant expansion potential on the resource itself and in the immediately surrounding area. Regional exploration work has also produced several other new discoveries and prospective targets on the Company's claim packages, some of which border sizable gold & copper projects including the Coffee project owned by Newmont Corporation, which Newmont has entered into an agreement to sell to Fuerte Metals Corporation, with Measured and Indicated Resources of 80 Mt grading 1.15 g/t Au for 3.0 million ounces of gold (2)(3), and Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino project which has Measured and Indicated Resources of 2,490.7 Mt grading 0.18 g/t Au, 0.14% Cu for 14.8 million ounces of gold and 7.6 billion pounds of copper, and Inferred Resources of 1.4 Mt grading 0.14 g/t Au, 0.14% Cu for 6.3 million ounces of gold and 3.1 billion pounds of copper(3)(4).

"We are very appreciative of the interest and support from new and existing shareholders for our exploration activities to advance our White Gold Project which has grown into a leading large scale high-grade open pittable gold deposit in a tier-one jurisdiction in Canada. We look forward to further increasing the scale of the project as we concurrently advance it to a PEA to demonstrate its economic potential. Our exploration activities will also continue focus on unlocking additional value across our extensive land package targeting gold and critical mineral opportunities in the prolific and under explored White Gold District, which has recently drawn additional interest along with other areas of the Yukon," stated David D'Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer.

Silver X (TSXV: AGX) (OTCQB: AGXPF), a rapidly expanding silver producer and developer recently announced a Non-Brokered Life Private Placement Concurrent With Bought Deal Life Offering For Aggregate Gross Proceeds of Up to C$21.5 Million.

The Company owns the 20,472-hectare Nueva Recuperada Silver Project in Central Peru and produces silver, gold, lead, and zinc from its Tangana Mining Unit.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offerings for capital and exploration expenditures related to the Company's operations in the Nueva Recuperada Silver District in Peru as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SVRS) (FSE: SVR) recently announced the closing of its previously announced "bought deal" private placement for gross proceeds of C$13,766,250.

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. holds advanced-stage silver projects located in Durango, Mexico. In 2023 Silver Storm acquired 100% of the La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, a prolific past producing operation comprised of a 2,000 tpd mill as well as five underground mines and an open pit that collectively produced 34.3 million silver-equivalent ounces between 2005 and 2019. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the San Diego Project, which is among the largest undeveloped silver assets in Mexico.

Research mining stocks at Investorideas.com

https://www.investorideas.com/Gold_Stocks/

About Investorideas.com - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas.com is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) is a paid monthly featured mining stock on Investor ideas. More payment details and disclosure: This is not investment opinion. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ More disclaimer: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp

Follow us on X @investorideas

Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Investorideas

Follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Investorideas

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268271

SOURCE: Econ Corp Services DBA Investorideas.com