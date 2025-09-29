Service expected to start with inter-emirate corridor connecting Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah

Extends UAE's air mobility vision, establishing Ras Al Khaimah as a key hub for tourism and innovation

Brings together world-leading experience in eVTOL aircraft design and infrastructure development, as well as governmental support

The Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority ("RAKTA"), Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY), a company developing electric air taxis for commercial passenger service, and Skyports Infrastructure ("Skyports") today announced a long-term collaboration to launch a passenger air taxi service network in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah ("RAK") by 2027. The announcement followed the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, marking a significant milestone in advancing innovative and sustainable mobility solutions in the UAE. The partnership will bring together the direct support of RAKTA, Skyports' leadership in developing vertiport infrastructure, and Joby's all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, to design, develop and operate the first air taxi service in RAK.

A render of Joby's air taxi flying above Ras Al Khaimah. In partnership with RAKTA and Skyports Infrastructure, Joby plans to launch air taxi service in the emirate by 2027. Credit: Joby Aviation

"This partnership reflects Ras Al Khaimah's strategic vision to shape the future of mobility by integrating advanced transport solutions within its urban and tourism ecosystem," said H.E Esmaeel Hasan Alblooshi, RAKTA Director General. "This step is an extension of Ras Al Khaimah's Comprehensive Mobility Plan 2030, which focuses on innovation, sustainability, and the integration of transport modes. The launch of air taxi services represents a qualitative addition that provides fast, efficient, and eco-friendly mobility options, meeting the needs of both residents and visitors. It also contributes to enhancing quality of life and reinforcing Ras Al Khaimah's position as a modern, smart city and an attractive global destination."

"Our work to deploy an air taxi service in the UAE is becoming a model for how advanced air mobility can reshape transportation systems globally," JoeBen Bevirt, CEO and founder of Joby Aviation. "By bringing together the aircraft, the infrastructure and the regulator from day one, we are creating a clearly defined path to accelerate the launch of commercial air taxi service. We look forward to bringing this new route to life with our partners RAKTA and Skyports, and continue to build on the foundation we've laid across the UAE."

Commenting on the news, Duncan Walker, CEO, Skyports, said: "Following our MoU with RAKTA in May 2024 to establish the foundations for a vertiport network in RAK, we're excited to see the project move to the next tangible phase of development with Joby as the aircraft OEM and service launch partner. With the strong progress Skyports is currently making on our Dubai Vertiport Network partnered with Joby as the air taxi service operator, together we are best placed to deliver air taxi services to RAK by 2027."

Aligned with RAK's 2030 Mobility Master Plan, the new service will meet growing demand for fast and convenient transport in Ras Al Khaimah and throughout the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In addition to an air taxi service network within RAK, it will establish an inter-emirate corridor, connecting Joby's planned service in Dubai to landmark hospitality developments in RAK. This includes Al Marjan Island, where the new Wynn Al Marjan is set to open in 2027, and Jebel Jais, the UAE's highest peak. Al Marjan Island is centrally located to multi-modal ground transportation and will be home to the first vertiport, with additional vertiport locations following as part of a phased development approach.

For travelers and commuters, this will mean a dramatic reduction in travel times. For example, the journey from Dubai International Airport to Al Marjan Island, which can take well over an hour by car, could take less than 15 minutes in Joby's air taxi flying a direct path at its top speed of 321 kph (200 mph). Joby's aircraft is designed to transport a pilot and up to four passengers with minimal noise and zero operating emissions. It offers faster, quieter, and more convenient air travel for short commutes, quick trips and seamless mobility across the region.

The partnership is advanced by Joby's mature flight test program, which now exceeds 40,000 miles flown, and active engagement across the UAE, including its progress toward carrying its first passengers in Dubai in 2026. This collaboration marks a major step in advancing zero-emission, tourism-focused, and intercity air transport, positioning Ras Al Khaimah at the forefront of the UAE's future mobility landscape.

About RAKTA

Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA), established by Emiri Decree No. (1) of 2008, is the government entity responsible for regulating and overseeing all modes of transportation within the Emirate. Its mandate includes planning infrastructure, licensing transport activities, and operating public transport. RAKTA also plays a key role in advancing Ras Al Khaimah's sustainability agenda by promoting efficient, connected, and energy-conscious mobility systems.

About Joby

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) is a California-based transportation company developing an all-electric, vertical take-off and landing air taxi. Joby intends to both operate its fast, quiet, and convenient air taxi service in cities around the world and sell its aircraft to other operators and partners. To learn more, visit www.jobyaviation.com.

About Skyports Infrastructure

Skyports Infrastructure is the leading enabler of advanced air mobility (AAM), providing the critical link between the ground and the sky.

The company designs, builds and operates take-off and landing infrastructure for air taxis, and partners with world-class electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) passenger and cargo vehicle manufacturers around the world to enable safe, sustainable and efficient flight operations within urban and suburban environments.

Find out more at: www.skyports.net

About Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), the fourth largest Emirate in the UAE, is distinguished by its natural diversity, rich history and forward-thinking vision under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi. Guided by a commitment to sustainable development, economic prosperity, environmental conservation, social development and innovation, RAK has become an ideal place to live, work and invest.

Strategically located between East and West with one third of the world's population within four hours' flying time RAK is a gateway to the UAE, Middle East, Africa, India and beyond. Its economy is among the most diversified in the region, with no single sector accounting for more than 27% of GDP. RAK offers a business-friendly environment with simplified, customizable services, low operating costs, 100% foreign ownership, zero personal income tax and one of the world's lowest corporate tax rates, supported by a strong, World Bank-recognized judicial system.

With world-class infrastructure, RAK is home to over 50,000 companies, including industry leaders such as RAK Ceramics and Julphar. RAKEZ and RAK Digital Assets Oasis support dynamic growth across industrial, manufacturing and digital sectors, backed by a strong and future-focused economy that is validated by 'A'-range credit ratings for 15+ years from Fitch and S&P, both of which upgraded RAK in 2024, to "A+" and "A/A-1" respectively.

RAK has a multicultural society of 0.4 million people from 150 countries, offering a high quality of life, accessible luxury living and a serene coastal lifestyle, with bold hospitality projects led by signature luxury global brands, such as Wynn, Four Seasons, Nobu, Waldorf Astoria and Ritz-Carlton making it a vibrant, growing tourism destination. Projects such as RAK Central will redefine the commercial and residential landscape, with innovative Grade A office spaces and modern, sustainable residential areas creating a desirable location for upscale living, while its natural beauty and rich cultural heritage dating back 7,000 years further enhance RAK's universal appeal.

With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up, a competitive cost of living and high quality of life, Ras Al Khaimah offers limitless opportunities, making it a destination that truly embraces potential.

