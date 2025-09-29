Asante Gold Corporation: Asante Announces Start of Bibiani Sulphide Plant Operation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asante Gold Corporation (TSXV:ASE | GSE:ASG OTCQX:ASGOF) ("Asante" or the "Company"), an emerging mid-tier gold producer, is pleased to provide an update on progress made on its sulphide plant at the Bibiani Gold Mine ("Bibiani Mine" and "Bibiani"), in the republic of Ghana.

Recent Highlights:

Health and safety : Lost Time Incident Frequency Rate of 0.00, and Total Recordable Incident Frequency Rate of 0.00 for year-to-date 2025

: Lost Time Incident Frequency Rate of 0.00, and Total Recordable Incident Frequency Rate of 0.00 for year-to-date 2025 Project Cost : Total spent to date of US$32M versus US$32M budgeted (pre-tax)

: Total spent to date of US$32M versus US$32M budgeted (pre-tax) Status : Construction and commissioning are complete 12 h/d operation to process Bibiani ore started on September 27, 2025 24 h/d operation expected to start on September 30, 2025 and optimization to achieve +85% gold recovery will progress through October 2025

: Construction and commissioning are complete Bibiani LOM gold recovery: Increase from 60% to 92% is expected to be reached in late October 2025

Increase from 60% to 92% is expected to be reached in late October 2025 Project Nameplate : 4 million tonnes per year ("Mt/y")

: 4 million tonnes per year ("Mt/y") Plant Drone Footage: Recent aerial drone footage of the plant can be viewed here: drone footage

"This is a year of executing our strategic plan to allocate significant capital to our mining and processing operations at both Bibiani and Chirano. With the finances now in hand, we expect to grow long-term gold production to 450,000 to 500,000 ounces of gold per year," stated Dave Anthony, President and CEO. "With construction and commissioning of the Bibiani sulphide treatment plant complete, we are focused on the next phase, which moves the plant into operation, ramp-up, testing and optimization to achieve 92% recovery and enhance Bibiani's growth profile."

Sulphide Plant Update

Construction on the Bibiani sulphide plant first began in Q4 2024. The objective of this facility is to liberate and recover the gold that occurs within sulphide mineralization. For the ore at Bibiani that is below 110 metre ("m") depth, approximately 30% of the gold occurs within sulphide mineralization and measures 35 microns.

The process flowsheet for the sulphide plant includes flotation, regrind of flotation concentrate to 25 microns, use of Aachen reactor technology to provide elevated oxygen levels in the high intensity leach and carbon in pulp ("CIP") for gold recovery. The flotation tailings and sulphide treatment plant tailings return to the carbon in leach ("CIL") plant for further treatment. This process is expected to increase gold recovery significantly, from 60% to 92%, keeping in line with the Bibiani technical report published in April 2024.

The sulphide treatment plant commenced 12 hour per day operations on September 27, 2025. The Company expects to move to a 24-hour per day operation on September 30, 2025. Optimization will proceed during October and 92% recovery is expected to be reached in late October 2025.

Key Supply Partners

Process test work on the Bibiani sulphide plant was completed by ALS (Australia), with principal process equipment suppliers being FlSmidth (USA), MO (Europe) Group and Maelgywn (South Africa). Project design was conducted by Mining Process Project Engineering (MiningPro - Ghana Limited) and project management by Jet-Rom Engineering (Ghana).

Earnings Webcast Replay

A replay of the webcast conference call for the quarter ended July 31, 2025 is now available on the Asante website at https://asantegold.com or can be accessed here: conference call replay.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by David Anthony, P.Eng., Mining and Mineral Processing, President and CEO of Asante, who is a "qualified person" under NI 43-101.

About Asante Gold Corporation

Asante is a gold exploration, development and operating company with a high-quality portfolio of projects and mines in Ghana. Asante is currently operating the Bibiani and Chirano Gold Mines and continues with detailed technical studies at its Kubi Gold Project. All mines and exploration projects are located on the prolific Bibiani and Ashanti Gold Belts. Asante has an experienced and skilled team of mine finders, builders and operators, with extensive experience in Ghana. The Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Ghana Stock Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Asante is also exploring its Keyhole, Fahiakoba and Betenase projects for new discoveries, all adjoining or along strike of major gold mines near the centre of Ghana's Golden Triangle. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.asantegold.com.



