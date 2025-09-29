Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. Enters Definitive Energy Purchase and Sales Agreement with Allied Energy Corporation to Accelerate EV Charging Corridor Rollout

PASADENA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTCID:GREH), a renewable energy project development company, today announced that it has signed a Definitive Energy Purchase and Sales Agreement (EPSA) with Allied Energy Corporation, securing natural gas supply for the Company's EV charging and renewable energy projects across strategic corridors in New Mexico and Texas.

The Agreement ensures stable and cost-effective energy resources for Green Rain's planned rollout of EV charging systems along New Mexico Highways 10, 25, 40 and Texas Highways 10, 40, 27, 20, 35, 37, 69E.

Green Rain will deploy 1.28MW charging systems (tower and four dispensers) at high-traffic corridor sites and 240KW units at smaller or remote locations, positioning the Company as a first mover in corridor-based EV infrastructure.

Allied Energy will receive initial development payments of $10,000 on or before October 31, 2025, and $10,000 on or before November 18, 2025 to support project commencement.

"This Definitive Agreement is a major step forward in our nationwide ESCO and EV charging strategy," said Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. "Securing reliable energy supply through Allied enables Green Rain to accelerate deployment, enhance cost efficiency, and position ourselves as a leader in the $150B EV and solar battery markets projected by 2030."

The EPSA has an initial five-year term, with options to renew by mutual agreement.

About Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTCID:GREH)

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. is a renewable energy company focused on developing and deploying sustainable power solutions across North America. Through its subsidiaries and partnerships, the company is working to revolutionize clean energy infrastructure, from solar generation to EV charging networks, with a mission to drive environmental responsibility and create lasting shareholder value.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. This includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release may not be concluded due to unforeseen technical, installation, permitting, or other challenges. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Green Rain Energy Holdings to differ materially from those expressed herein. Except as required under U.S. federal securities laws, Green Rain Energy Holdings undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

