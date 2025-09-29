Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
29.09.2025 14:14 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LHH Executive Search Research Finds Nearly 60% of Leaders Plan to Change Roles Within the Next Three Years

Two-thirds of executives plan to leave their current company, signaling a need to rethink succession planning and build stronger leadership pipelines.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / LHH, the integrated professional talent solutions provider and global business unit of the Adecco Group, today releases its report reviewing the current state of executive search and transition processes.

View from the C-Suite: Executive Talent Strategies for a New Era, draws on perspectives from more than 4,600 executives worldwide and highlights the trends reshaping leadership, from evolving career paths to the skills organizations value most in a rapidly changing business environment. The report also outlines strategies for building leadership teams capable of navigating complexity, driving transformation, and creating lasting impact.

Nearly six in ten executives expect to make a career move within the next three years, indicating a need for organizations to future-proof leadership strategies with succession planning and talent strategies that retain and develop top leaders. The report offers actionable insights to help organizations elevate executive search as a strategic priority, build world-class leadership teams, and equip leaders to succeed in an era of rapid change and unprecedented opportunity.

One in three newly appointed executives says they do not feel confident in their ability to perform within the first year of a new role, and almost just as many executives lack confidence in their leadership team's ability to perform. Of the executives surveyed, 30% also indicated wanting to develop new skills as a top-rated reason for their departure. Trust, support and the ongoing skills-gaps across all stages of talent development, including leadership, point to broader overarching challenges of continued vacancies if there is risk of underprepared successors.

At the same time, the skill set organizations look for in leaders is shifting. Technical expertise is no longer the sole differentiator, but rather soft skills such as collaboration, strategic thinking and communication top the list of must-have qualities. Executives who can adapt, inspire and drive transformation are in highest demand, underscoring the value of human-centered leadership.

However, technology is still crucial to understanding the leaders at the forefront of workforce transformation. More than a third of executives say AI and digital fluency are the most critical capabilities for leadership teams. Leading AI success across organizations requires senior leaders who can integrate the technology responsibly, aligned with strategy and scale across the enterprise.

"Leadership is being redefined. To stay ahead, organizations need executive talent strategies that identify and recruit leaders with the right skills and provide the right support, empathy and partnership they need to succeed in complex, changing environments," says Nicole Gable, North America Recruitment Solutions president at LHH. "The executives who make the biggest impact are those who blend human-centered skills with the ability to leverage technology to communicate vision, drive results and lead with purpose."

As the trusted leader in executive search, LHH connects organizations to leaders who bring expertise, passion and fresh perspectives. With a distinctly human approach and a focus on long-term partnerships, LHH delivers a boutique experience that creates long-lasting, strategic leadership outcomes from Executive Search to Executive Interim Management and leadership workforce planning from Talent Mapping to Executive Assessments.

To read the full report and learn more about LHH Executive Search, visit: https://info.lhh.com/gbl/en/executive-search

###

About LHH

LHH empowers professionals and organizations to achieve bold ambitions and secure lasting impact through unique advisory services and professional talent solutions.

LHH's full suite of offerings connects solutions that are traditionally siloed, making LHH a single talent partner for organizations. In a rapidly evolving landscape with complex challenges, we create value across the entire professional talent journey. From hiring great people, developing skills and nurturing leaders, to advancing individuals to the next stage of their careers, LHH makes talent a competitive edge.

We believe the future of work lies at the intersection of exceptional human care and innovation. Powered by science, technology and proprietary data analytics, LHH's approach is crafted to align with business strategies and cultures, delivering powerful, sustainable and measurable impact.

LHH has a team of over 12,000 professionals, across 60+ countries and more than 50 years of experience. As part of the Adecco Group, we bring together global excellence, local knowledge and centralized coordination for thousands of companies and millions of people worldwide.

Recruitment. Development. Career Transition.

LHH. A beautiful working world.

To learn more about LHH, visit: lhh.com.

Media Contact

PR@lhh.com

SOURCE: LHH



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/lhh-executive-search-research-finds-nearly-60-of-leaders-plan-to-1078604

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.