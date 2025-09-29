UK businesses face surge in cyber-attacks as Zenzero launches Zensec to deliver national-level response

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zensec makes Zenzero the only MSP accredited by the NCSC as a Cyber Incident Responder, bringing together prevention, forensics, and recovery expertise.

The UK is facing record levels of cyber-crime, with recent incidents affecting major organisations such as Jaguar Land Rover. According to government figures, 43% of UK businesses reported a breach in the past year, highlighting the urgent need for stronger national resilience. Zenzero has been strengthening its cyber security services for a number of years, investing in people, technology and expertise. This capability has now accelerated with the addition of Solace Cyber, forming Zensec.

Zensec is a dedicated cyber and risk arm focused on ransomware recovery, incident response, and digital forensics alongside a 24/7 Security Operations Centre. The result is a market-leading service that combines Zenzero's established cyber expertise with Solace Cyber's proven recovery and forensic capabilities. This makes Zenzero the only Managed Services Provider accredited by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) for Cyber Incident Response, ensuring businesses have access to the highest level of trusted support.

"Cyber-attacks are not a future threat, they are today's reality for UK organisations. We have been building towards this for some time, because we knew businesses would need more than IT services alone. With Zensec we can now offer one of the most comprehensive resilience services in the UK. We are here to help organisations prepare, respond and recover with confidence."

Michael Bateman, CEO, Zenzero.

Zensec's Digital Forensic and Incident Response specialists already work closely with international insurers, loss adjustors, and legal partners to deliver 24/7/365 support when organisations need it most. While attribution of recent attacks remains unconfirmed, the impact is clear: disrupted operations, financial loss and reputational damage. Zensec's mission is to ensure that organisations of all sizes can respond quickly, recover securely, and build lasting resilience into their disaster recovery planning.

About Zensec

Formerly Solace Cyber, Zensec specialises in Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR), ransomware recovery and cyber crisis management. The team has delivered hundreds of successful recoveries across the UK and provides 24x7x365 support to help organisations contain threats, restore operations, and build lasting resilience.

About Zenzero

Zenzero is a leading managed service provider delivering IT services, cyber security, data and AI. A certified B Corp, Zenzero pairs growth with purpose and was recognised as a 2024 Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 winner and listed in 2025 in The Sunday Times 100 of Britain's fastest-growing private companies. Headquartered in the UK, Zenzero operates across the Channel Islands, Ireland, South Africa, Dubai and Australia.

