Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.09.2025 14:18 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UK businesses face surge in cyber-attacks as Zenzero launches Zensec to deliver national-level response

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zensec makes Zenzero the only MSP accredited by the NCSC as a Cyber Incident Responder, bringing together prevention, forensics, and recovery expertise.

Zenzero Logo

The UK is facing record levels of cyber-crime, with recent incidents affecting major organisations such as Jaguar Land Rover. According to government figures, 43% of UK businesses reported a breach in the past year, highlighting the urgent need for stronger national resilience. Zenzero has been strengthening its cyber security services for a number of years, investing in people, technology and expertise. This capability has now accelerated with the addition of Solace Cyber, forming Zensec.

Zensec is a dedicated cyber and risk arm focused on ransomware recovery, incident response, and digital forensics alongside a 24/7 Security Operations Centre. The result is a market-leading service that combines Zenzero's established cyber expertise with Solace Cyber's proven recovery and forensic capabilities. This makes Zenzero the only Managed Services Provider accredited by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) for Cyber Incident Response, ensuring businesses have access to the highest level of trusted support.

"Cyber-attacks are not a future threat, they are today's reality for UK organisations. We have been building towards this for some time, because we knew businesses would need more than IT services alone. With Zensec we can now offer one of the most comprehensive resilience services in the UK. We are here to help organisations prepare, respond and recover with confidence."

Michael Bateman, CEO, Zenzero.

Zensec's Digital Forensic and Incident Response specialists already work closely with international insurers, loss adjustors, and legal partners to deliver 24/7/365 support when organisations need it most. While attribution of recent attacks remains unconfirmed, the impact is clear: disrupted operations, financial loss and reputational damage. Zensec's mission is to ensure that organisations of all sizes can respond quickly, recover securely, and build lasting resilience into their disaster recovery planning.

About Zensec

Formerly Solace Cyber, Zensec specialises in Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR), ransomware recovery and cyber crisis management. The team has delivered hundreds of successful recoveries across the UK and provides 24x7x365 support to help organisations contain threats, restore operations, and build lasting resilience.

About Zenzero

Zenzero is a leading managed service provider delivering IT services, cyber security, data and AI. A certified B Corp, Zenzero pairs growth with purpose and was recognised as a 2024 Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 winner and listed in 2025 in The Sunday Times 100 of Britain's fastest-growing private companies. Headquartered in the UK, Zenzero operates across the Channel Islands, Ireland, South Africa, Dubai and Australia.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783491/5533569/Zenzero_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uk-businesses-face-surge-in-cyber-attacks-as-zenzero-launches-zensec-to-deliver-national-level-response-302569471.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.