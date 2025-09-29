MacPaw Announces Jamf Marketplace Partnership and Strategic Leadership Appointments for CleanMyMac Business

Alongside this integration, MacPaw will be launching token-based deployment, making it easier than ever for IT teams to roll out CleanMyMac Business as a part of default corporate device configuration

KYIV, Ukraine, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MacPaw , a leading macOS and iOS software developer, today announced a new partnership with Jamf Marketplace, the world's leading macOS management interface, for deploying CleanMyMac Business . The product will also launch compatibility for token-based deployment on October 1st, another major accomplishment for the team. Furthering its strategic growth, MacPaw welcomed two key leaders: Dmytro Belko as Lead Product Marketing Manager and Dan Jaenicke as Director of B2B Strategy.

With this partnership, CleanMyMac Business becomes the only endpoint optimization and maintenance tool in the Jamf Marketplace, leveraging Jamf configuration and automation to be even more powerful. On top of an existing MDM setup, CleanMyMac Business can provide resource optimization, malware detection, and endpoint performance monitoring, making it a valuable complement to existing infrastructure. Furthermore, with the introduction of token-based deployment, administrators can make CleanMyMac Business part of a default toolkit upon device rollout.

"This is a perfect example of executing the company's mission of accessibility and ease of use by merging Jamf's powerful management tools with CleanMyMac Business's real-time preventative maintenance," said Dan Jaenicke, MacPaw's new Director of B2B Product Strategy. "This commitment to user-centric design was one of the key reasons I chose to join the MacPaw team, and I'm excited to contribute to that mission and the growth of the product. This is a great step towards our goals, and we'll continue to innovate and move forward as a company."

New Leadership Leads The Way

To help lead this phase of continued growth in IT solutions, MacPaw has made two strategic hires for the CleanMyMac Business team:

Dan Jaenicke, Director of B2B Product Strategy, comes to MacPaw with over a decade of experience in building products at companies like GoodRX and Duo Security, looking to redefine MacPaw's B2B strategy, expand revenue, and set up new product opportunities.

Dmytro Belko, Lead Product Marketing Manager comes to MacPaw with ten years of marketing experience in SaaS companies and will help expand international marketing efforts to create sustainable demand for CleanMyMac Business.

Meet MacPaw at JNUC

MacPaw will be sponsoring JNUC 2025 , exhibiting on the main floor at booth #505, and presenting two talks:

Yaroslav Stus, Associate Director of Engineering for CleanMyMac Business, will present a 15-minute spotlight session on zero-touch deployment;

Kseniia Yamburh, Malware Research Engineer for Moonlock - MacPaw's cybersecurity division - will deliver a 45-minute sponsor session on cybercrime ecosystems;

Attendees interested in meeting the MacPaw team or connecting with Dan can reach out to pr_team@macpaw.com to book a briefing.

About MacPaw

MacPaw is the creator of a digital ecosystem designed to supercharge productivity and help Mac users work smarter. Founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with a subsidiary in Boston, MacPaw has nearly two decades of experience crafting beautifully designed software used by millions worldwide, including flagship products CleanMyMac and Setapp. Now helping lead the shift into Software 3.0, MacPaw is harnessing machine intelligence through Eney, an AI-powered "Computerbeing," to empower individuals, teams, and developers driving the next generation of human-computer interaction.

