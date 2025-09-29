London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - Resourcing Tomorrow has announced the shortlist of contenders for the 2025 Outstanding Achievement Awards, the industry's most prestigious recognition of the voices, companies, and initiatives that reflect the absolute best the sector has to offer.

This year's list is no exception: from individuals who redefine brilliance, to organisations that transcend the boundaries of yesterday, and initiatives that pave the way for a brighter, sustainable future, the achievements of the past twelve months are worthy of praise.

The awards ceremony, an evening of sparkling festivities and ceremonial celebration, is the grand finale of Europe's most influential mining event, which will gather over 2,000 industry leaders, decision makers, and critical thinkers in London on 2-4 December 2025, the year's last major gathering of the industry's major players.

Sustainably empowering the energy transition

As a sector integral to the realisation of Net Zero targets, the industry has taken steps to simultaneously improve its own green credentials.

The Best ESG Initiative by a Mining Company, sponsored by McCarthy Tétrault, embodies this principle. The shortlist, in no particular order, is:

Anglo American's FutureSmart Mining program

Antofagasta for its focus on ESG, seawater desalination and water stewardship in Chile copper production

Barrick Mining Corporation for its work in ecosystem protection and advancing community development

Fortescue for its Western Australia Green Metal Project, which uses renewable hydrogen to produce sponge iron and electric smelting to produce high-purity green iron

Pan African Resources' Mogale gold tailings retreatment project in South Africa

Vale's Waste to Value Program, a circular mining initiative aimed at converting waste into valuable products, reducing emissions and driving sustainable operations

The Best ESG Industry Initiative of the Year Award, sponsored by Eldorado Gold, not only highlights the monumental challenge the mining industry is facing, but the importance of innovative solutions to tackle an unprecedented problem. The shortlist of nominees, in no particular order, is:

The Consolidated Mining Standard Initiative (CMSI), designed to unify four recognised global industry standards under a single, inclusive governance and consultation framework

designed to unify four recognised global industry standards under a single, inclusive governance and consultation framework EPCA (Electric Power Conversions Australia) for its unique electric powertrain mining truck and retrofit kit

for its unique electric powertrain mining truck and retrofit kit The London Metal Exchange for promoting sustainable metals through its green premium model, incentivising ESG-compliant production and trading

for promoting sustainable metals through its green premium model, incentivising ESG-compliant production and trading Orivium's ESG initiative transforming mining waste into valuable resources using ambient-temperature electrolysis

ESG initiative transforming mining waste into valuable resources using ambient-temperature electrolysis Redwood Materials and Caterpillar for establishing a sustainable, closed-loop system for electric mining equipment

and for establishing a sustainable, closed-loop system for electric mining equipment The Responsible Mining Academy, for its global digital ESG training for the mining industry

for its global digital ESG training for the mining industry The Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI) 2025 ESG standard suite, which expands the due diligence toolkit for responsible raw materials sourcing, processing and manufacturing

Deal making and exploration are twin pillars of the mining industry, and what pushes the sector forward. These awards pay tribute to the very fabric of mining.

The shortlisters for Mining Deal of the Year Award, sponsored by Pinsent Masons, in no particular order, are:

Adriatic Metals' US$1.25 billion takeover by Dundee Precious Metals

Gold Fields' US$2.4 billion acquisition of Gold Road Resources

MP Materials' US Government financing and offtake deal

Pan American Silver's acquisition of MAG Silver

Royal Gold's acquisition of Sandstorm Gold

Tether Group's strategic investment in Elemental Altus Royalties

The shortlisters for Exploration Discovery of the Year Award, sponsored by TM Partners, in no particular order, are:

Ballymore Resources' Dittmer gold-copper project high-grade gold extensions in Queensland, Australia

Barrick Mining Corporation's Fourmile gold project in Nevada, USA

Q2 Metals Corp's Cisco lithium project in Quebec, Canada

Empire Metals' Pitfield titanium discovery in Western Australia

Endeavour Mining's Assafou gold discovery on the Tanda-Iguela property in eastern Cote d'Ivoire

Patriot Battery Metals' Shaakichiuwaanaan (formerly Corvette) lithium pegmatite discovery in Quebec, Canada

Industry Architects

The mining sector is renowned for producing uniquely talented individuals, unparalleled in vision and drive, who continue to reshape the industry and its mandate as a result.

The Rising Star of the Year Award, sponsored by Peel Hunt, celebrates an up-and-coming luminary, that are already making their mark on the sector. The shortlisters, in no particular order, are:

Huda Ahmed, Electrical Team Lead, Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC)

Dr Rebecca Hunter, CEO, Geiger Uranium

Nicola Jackson, Vice President Business Development, Sibanye-Stillwater

Naomi Tshikadi, Geologist and President, Network of Scientist Women in Business

Ryan Weymark, President, Fuse Advisors

The Mining Leaders of the Year Award, sponsored by Stratum, celebrates the living legends who have continued to inspire and guide the industry towards a better tomorrow. The shortlisters, in no particular order, are:

Ivan Arriagada, CEO, Antofagasta

Mike Henry, CEO, BHP

Jody Kuzenko, CEO, Torex Gold Resources

Amanda Lacaze, Managing Director, Lynas Rare Earths

Tom Palmer, CEO, Newmont Corporation

Shaun Usmar, CEO, Vale Base Metals

Nolan Watson, former CEO, Sandstorm Gold

For its inaugural year, the shortlisters for the sensational Women in Mining Award, sponsored by Women in Mining UK and Berenberg, are:

Amanda Lacaze, Managing Director, Lynas Rare Earths

Dr Comfort Asokoro-Ogaji, Executive Director, Women in Mining Africa; Group Managing Director, Richflood Ltd

Ingrid Hibbard, CEO, Pelangio Exploration

Michelle Keegan, Corporate Advisor, Atrico; Founder, Robopalooza

Ria Sanz, Advisory Board Member, Marlow Global

Laura Tyler, former CEO and Managing Director, Adriatic Metals

The evening's most distinguished honour, the Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by SLR, stands apart without a shortlist, and will be announced on the evening of the Awards.

Judged by an independent panel of esteemed individuals, these awards truly reflect the highest levels of excellence the industry has to offer.

Join us on the 4th December 2025 in London to celebrate excellence in the sector. Learn more at Resourcingtomorrow.com/awards

