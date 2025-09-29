Moberg Pharma AB: Bulletin from Moberg Pharma's Extraordinary General Meeting held on 29 September 2025

STOCKHOLM, September 29th, 2025. Moberg Pharma AB (publ) ("Moberg Pharma" or the "Company") today held an Extraordinary General Meeting. The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved in accordance with the below.

Board of Directors

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal from shareholders representing more than ten per cent of the shares and votes in the Company (the "Shareholders"), that the Board of Directors shall consist of seven persons with no deputies.

The Extraordinary General Meeting further resolved, in accordance with the Shareholders' proposal, to elect Fredrik Blom and Mona Zhang as new members of the Board of Directors for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Thus, the Board of Directors of the Company will, for the period until the next Annual General Meeting, consist of Jonas Ekblom (chairman of the board of directors), Nikolaj Sörensen, Isabelle Ducellier, Otto Skolling, Richard Ding, Fredrik Blom and Mona Zhang.

Mona Zhang was born in 1981 and holds an MBA from Rotman and a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Beijing Institute of Technology. Mona Zhang has more than 15 years of experience in global investment management and corporate governance. Mona is the Founder and Managing Partner of Trunity Partners Ltd., a portfolio management firm registered with the Ontario Securities Commission in Canada, where she is responsible for capital allocation, operations, and compliance. Previously, she worked at Mackenzie Investments as a Portfolio Manager on the Global Equity and Income Team, focusing on investment research, portfolio construction, and risk oversight. Earlier in her career, she was with Burgundy Asset Management, specializing in international equity analysis. Today, Mona serves on the Boards of the Canadian Business History Association and the International Agama Zen Practice Centre. She is also a guest lecturer at the Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto. She is a CFA charterholder. Mona holds no shares in the Company as of the day of this notice and is independent in relation to the Company, its management and major shareholders.

Fredrik Blom was born in 1970 and holds a master's degree in financial economics from Stockholm University. Throughout his professional career, Fredrik has primarily worked in sales, often within entrepreneurially driven companies. He has co-founded several companies, one of them is Svenska Studenthus, a real estate company focused on rental and student housing, which merged with K2A Fastigheter prior to the company's IPO on Nasdaq Stockholm in 2019. Fredrik has extensive experience in starting companies and developing their initial cash flows. Other companies Fredrik has co-founded and served on the board of include Jeff Fastigheter and RAW Properties. Fredrik holds 926,000 shares in the Company, directly and indirectly, as of the day of this notice. Fredrik is independent in relation to the Company, its management and major shareholders.

"We are very pleased to welcome Mona Zhang and Fredrik Blom to the Board of Directors. As the market leader in Sweden and Norway, Moberg Pharma is now focused on scaling this success internationally with the clear ambition to become the global market leader in nail fungus treatments. Mona's international experience in investment management and corporate governance will further strengthen our focus on financial strategy and global market development, while Fredrik's entrepreneurial track record and commitment as a shareholder will enhance the Board's representation and business development capabilities. Together, their expertise complements our existing strengths and broadens the Board's perspective as we continue to deliver on Moberg Pharma's strategy. I am also happy to share that Richard Ding has been assigned a special role to oversee and facilitate the external communications of the Board. Maintaining strict fiscal control and ensuring operational excellence will remain core priorities for the Company as we drive sustainable growth and long-term value creation for our shareholders," says Jonas Ekblom, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Moberg Pharma.

The Extraordinary General Meeting further resolved, in accordance with the Shareholders' proposal, that the chairman of the Board of Directors shall receive SEK 400,000 and all other members of the Board of Directors elected by the General Meeting shall receive SEK 190,000 for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting (i.e. unchanged remuneration levels in relation to the remuneration levels resolved at the Annual General Meeting 2025). The renumeration shall be paid proportionally in relation to the portion of the mandate period that each board member has held its assignment.

Resolution to revoke the issue authorisation resolved by the Annual General Meeting 2025

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Shareholders' proposal, to revoke the authorisation for the Board of Directors to issue shares, warrants and/or convertible debentures resolved upon at the Annual General Meeting 2025. This resolution reflects Moberg Pharma's solid financial position, as the Company is well-capitalized and does not foresee a need to utilize the authorisation.

