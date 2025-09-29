White Pearl Technology Group AB: WPTG provides business update - Revenue forecast increased for Q3 and FY 2025

Stockholm, Sweden - 2025-09-29 - White Pearl Technology Group (WPTG) today provides a business update on operations and forecasts in the group, including higher than expected revenue for Q3 of SEK 130-135 m, an increase year-over-year of around 55 percent. The company also foresee 5-10% higher annual revenue for full year 2025 than previously communicated. WPTG is furthermore planning to issue an updated 2028 forecast with it's 2025:Q3 report on 5th November 2025.

WPTG has created a track record of delivering sound performance through an innovative ICT and diversified business model and has been profitable from the start. H1:2025 saw the company deliver a record performance whilst accelerating strategic expansion through targeted acquisitions.

Today WPTG announces that revenue for the third quarter of 2025 is expected to be in the range of SEK 130-135 m, compared with SEK 86 m in the corresponding quarter 2024. The outperformance reflects stronger sales momentum across multiple markets and service lines.

As a result of this development, full-year 2025 revenue is now expected to exceed previous forecast of SEK 470m with 5-10%.

In addition, based on the current sales trajectory and pipeline strength, Group revenue in 2026 is anticipated to surpass initial projections under WPTG's 2028 strategic plan. The group is currently targeting revenue of SEK 572m in 2026.

WPTG is planning to issue an updated 2028 forecast with it's 2025:Q3 report on 5th November 2025.

WPTG continues to execute its strategy of combining organic growth with selective acquisitions to strengthen its global platform, with a focus on long-term value creation for shareholders.

For more information, please contact:

Peter Ejemyr, Vice President Investor Relations

White Pearl Technology Group

Email: ir@whitepearltech.com

Phone: +46 733 611 000

The company's Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, email: info@amudova.se.

About White Pearl Technology Group:

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a global technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in over 20 countries and a team of 800 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering services ranging from ICT and system integration to business software and digital innovation. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North (WPTGB) in Stockholm, Sweden and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the U.S.

This information is information that White Pearl Technology Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-09-29 12:50 CEST.