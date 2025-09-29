Alfa Laval backs transatlantic biotech collaboration to accelerate food innovation

LUND, Sweden, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval announces its support for a new transatlantic collaboration between the Danish Technological Institute and North Carolina State University aimed at accelerating innovation in the production of food with a radically lower environmental impact through bioprocessing. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on 23 September 2025 during a high-level event at the Consulate General of Denmark in New York as part of Climate Week NYC, in the presence of the chairman of the Danish Government's Growth Team for the Future of Agri-Food and Biosolutions, Kristian Hundebøll. The agreement marks a significant milestone in connecting two of the world's most dynamic biosolution hubs, Denmark and North Carolina.

Alfa Laval's Food & Water Division, headquartered in Copenhagen, is actively engaging in this initiative alongside Danish companies to foster collaboration with like-minded businesses, academic institutions, and policymakers in North Carolina. The goal: To unlock the full potential of bioprocessing, including precision fermentation and biomass fermentation, in order to develop nutritious and healthy functional foods. These technologies can help combat noncommunicable diseases, reduce environmental impact, and address malnutrition by enriching food with nutrients, flavour, and appeal.

"Biotech is reshaping how we produce food and medicine. It is a strong enabler for reducing the environmental impact of the global food system and for building health resilience into an ageing global population. By linking the innovation ecosystems of Denmark and North Carolina, we are creating a platform for real breakthroughs to produce secure, safe and nutritious food," says Sammy Hulpiau, President of Alfa Laval's Food & Water Division. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to scalable, science-driven solutions for the greater good."

Alfa Laval's Food & Water Division has a long history in engaging with partners across academia, industry, and government to drive forward a shared vision of accelerating innovative solutions globally for nutrition and health. This collaboration marks another significant step, together with the recently announced new Food Application & Innovation Centre in Copenhagen, to support food producers in developing new kinds of food and scale them to industrial production for a growing global population while minimizing environmental impact.

North Carolina is recognized as a leading hub for biotechnology with a robust ecosystem of research, innovation and skilled talent. Its unique combination of academic excellence and industrial infrastructure makes it a strategic location for biotech development and investment.

In the picture: Dr. Anne Christine Steenkjaer Hastrup, Innovation Director for Biosolutions Technology Center, Johan Agrell, Vice President Sustainable Food in business unit Food Systems, Alfa Laval, Dr. Rohan A. Shirwaiker, Distinguished Professor in Industrial & Systems Engineering and Co-Director of Bezos Center for Sustainable Protein and Niels Peter Nørring, Director, Climate and EU Policy, Danish Agriculture & Food Council.

This is Alfa Laval??

The ability to make the most of what we have is more important than ever. Together with our customers, we're innovating the industries that society depends on and creating lasting positive impact. Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of first-rate products in the areas of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling. We're set on helping billions of people to get the energy, food, and clean water they need. And, at the same time, we're decarbonizing the marine fleet that is the backbone of global trade.

We pioneer technologies and solutions that enable our customers to unlock the true potential of resources. As our customers' businesses grow stronger, the goal of a truly sustainable world edges closer. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets. Together, we're pioneering positive impact.

Alfa Laval was founded 140 years ago, has customers in 100 countries, employs more than 22,300 people, and annual sales were SEK 66.9 billion (5.8 BEUR) in 2024.?The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.alfalaval.com

