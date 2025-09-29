Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.09.2025 14:36 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New medical writing service QInscribe reduces the time to generate a draft clinical study report (CSR) by 90% with generative AI solution

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QInscribe, a new medical writing services brand, officially launches today. Offering generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven regulatory writing, scientific writing and clinical trial transparency services. QInscribe aims to disrupt the medical writing space with generating high quality regulatory documents at record breaking production times with advanced AI-supported workflows.

With pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies under increasing pressure to streamline regulatory submissions and improve document consistency, QInscribe steps into the market with a specialised model of generating first draft regulatory documents with AI processes. This unique approach is built for scale and enables QInscribe to support large volume and tight turnaround request.

QInscribe Logo

"Medical writing can benefit from the AI revolution that is reshaping industries worldwide. It can still uphold the highest quality standards that you would expect, but in a fraction of the time," said Amol Hule, Associate Director of Medical Writing at QInscribe. "We combine specialist human insight from a team of experienced medical writers with AI-enabled efficiencies to ensure every deliverable is accurate, consistent, and submission-ready."

Whereas a draft Clinical Study Report traditionally used to take approximately 50-100 hours to generate, this can now be done in as little as 5 hours. This efficiency will be passed on to QInscribe's customers. Qinscribe also provides a range of services across regulatory medical writing.

About QInscribe

QInscribe is a specialist medical writing provider who partners with biopharmaceutical companies of all sizes, from emerging biotech to established global sponsors, delivering regulatory, scientific, and transparency-focused documents with accuracy, speed, and strategic insight. Through a unique combination of expert-led services and AI-supported workflows, QInscribe empowers clinical teams to meet global documentation demands with confidence.

www.qinscribe.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2782303/QInscribe_Logo.jpg

Media Contact:
Sarah Ball
Communications Lead
info@qinscribe.com
+44?(0)1462 440 084

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-medical-writing-service-qinscribe-reduces-the-time-to-generate-a-draft-clinical-study-report-csr-by-90-with-generative-ai-solution-302568126.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.