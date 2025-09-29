Affluence Corporation Publishes New White Paper on Decentralized Infrastructure for Smart Cities and AI

BOULDER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Affluence Corporation (OTCID:AFFU), a diversified global technology company focused on Smart City, Industrial IoT, and security software solutions, today announced the official publication of its new white paper:

"From Centralized to Local - Infrastructure for the Next Generation of Intelligence."

The white paper is now available for public access at the following link:

Download White Paper Here

This publication explores the global shift away from centralized infrastructure toward localized, intelligent, and sovereign systems capable of supporting AI, 5G, IoT, and Smart City deployments. It lays out Affluence Corporation's thesis for the future of digital and energy infrastructure, detailing how local intelligence, edge computing, and AI-native architecture are transforming how cities, enterprises, and governments will operate.

A Strategic Signal to the Market

The white paper marks an important moment in Affluence Corporation's transformation into a roll-up platform for next-generation infrastructure technologies, following its successful Q2 financial results and post-merger integration of Mingothings (MTi).

It provides a long-term vision for integrating:

Local energy systems (microgrids, hydrogen, battery, SMR)

Edge-native AI and data visualization platforms

Intelligent, secure IoT networks

Software-defined infrastructure for real-time decision-making

This release comes as the company expands its U.S. presence and continues evaluating acquisition opportunities in the Smart City and Industrial Tech sectors.

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.OTCID) is a diversified technology company focused on smart city and industry software solutions. Through subsidiaries Mingothings SLU and OneMind Technologies SLU, Affluence provides AI-enabled IoT, 5G, and data visualization platforms to enterprise and municipal clients worldwide.

Website: https://affucorp.com

About Mingothings SLU

Mingothings SLU ("MTi") is a specialist in integrated IoT solutions and data analytics for smart cities and connected industries. MTi provides real-time data platforms and consulting services to municipalities and large enterprises.

Website: https://www.mingothings.com

About OneMind Technologies SLU

Based in Barcelona, Spain, OneMind Technologies develops and licenses advanced Command-and-Control software for smart cities, industrial environments, and security infrastructure. Its OneMind platform delivers centralized real-time visualization and actionable data intelligence.

Website: https://onemindng.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend," "estimates," "targets," "projects," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, the failure to retain management and/or key employees, availability and the cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history, failure to successfully close any proposed acquisitions, failure to raise sufficient capital, failure to identify and capitalize on global trends and economic opportunities, and other risks discussed in our filings with the OTC Markets.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Affluence Corporation assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media and Investor Contact

Email: press@affucorp.com

SOURCE: Affluence Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/affluence-corporation-publishes-new-white-paper-on-decentralized-1079125